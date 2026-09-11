Erika Kirk Faces Fierce Backlash Over Tribute Marking One Year Since Husband Charlie's Assassination: 'The Nerve You Have to Post This'

The Turning Point USA leader posted a photo on Instagram , writing "...until Heaven" in text across the post, one year after her husband, Charlie Kirk , was assassinated on a Utah university campus.

Erika Kirk 's tribute to her late husband, Charlie Kirk , has received brutal backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The photo was cropped close to Erika and Charlie's hands on their wedding day. Erika donned a white gown, which featured a mermaid-style skirt, and a long veil. Her husband, Charlie, wore a black suit as he grasped her hand.

She didn't caption the post other than the on-photo text. However, the comments were left unrestricted, and critics took full advantage.

"The nerve you had to post this," one person remarked, referencing concerns among critics about Erika's reaction to Charlie's death over the past year.

Another added, Ohhh honey… not sure you're gonna make it to heaven," and a user noted, "Heaven? You think you will enter the gates of heaven?"