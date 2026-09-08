EXCLUSIVE: Why King Charles Really Shut Door on Harry and Meghan's 'Half-In' Royal Comeback

The letter states: "Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities."

Harry and Markle are expected to undertake a series of private engagements after Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, settle into school.

Royal author Robert Jobson said: "It is clear the King is saying Megxit means Megxit and the terms of the Sandringham summit remain."

And Majesty editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward noted: "It is very necessary because people are confused. The King is being firm and decisive and, whatever he may feel personally about his son, he can't and will not go against the terms of the Sandringham summit.

"It puts Harry and Meghan firmly in their place."

Our royal source claimed: "The King had reached the point where he felt there could be absolutely no ambiguity. Harry and Meghan were returning to Britain, planning public and charitable engagements and attracting enormous attention, but none of that makes them working royals. Charles wanted that distinction put beyond doubt.

"There was a concern that, intentionally or otherwise, the Sussexes could begin to look like they were operating as an alternative royal household. The King was not prepared to allow a situation where people saw Harry and Meghan attending events and assumed they were somehow representing him or the monarchy.

"Charles was effectively saying that they cannot have the appearance and status of working royals while remaining private citizens with commercial interests. That was precisely the half-in, half-out arrangement rejected in 2020, and nothing about their return to Britain changes it."

They noted, "This was not about stripping anything else away from Harry and Meghan. It was about drawing a very clear line. They can undertake as much charity work as they wish, but they do so as private individuals. The Palace clearly felt that reminder was necessary before the Sussexes' public activities gathered momentum."