EXCLUSIVE: Why King Charles Really Shut Door on Harry and Meghan's 'Half-In' Royal Comeback
Sept. 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has firmly shut the door on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making a royal comeback – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he issued extraordinary new guidance to ensure nobody mistakes their growing public profile for a return to official duties.
The 77-year-old monarch ordered the clarification after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain with their children last month and began preparing for charity engagements.
'The Sussexes Are Not Working Royals'
The move follows questions about whether Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, could effectively revive the "half-in, half-out" arrangement rejected when they abandoned working royal life in 2020.
A royal source claimed: "The palace's position is now unequivocal – the Sussexes are not working royals, their HRH styles remain in abeyance and their public and charitable activities must be regarded as private endeavors.
"Charles' intervention effectively prevents Harry and Meghan's appearances from being confused with engagements undertaken on behalf of Charles or the monarchy – regardless of how prominent their activities become following their return. He was essentially sick of the Sussexes posing as working royals without his blessing."
The letter, written by Lord Chamberlain Lord Benyon, states: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for guidance.
The Palace's Bombshell Letter
"To help avoid doubt or confusion, the King has directed that the following information be shared."
It adds: "In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family."
The clarification follows several requests received by Buckingham Palace about how organizations should treat the Sussexes following their return.
Harry and Markle retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but the palace stressed: "Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used."
Their forthcoming charity appearances will similarly carry no official royal status.
The letter states: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them and undertaken in their private capacity.
"In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
The guidance has been distributed to figures including Lord Lieutenants, the King's representatives around Britain, and is understood to have reached senior government and military figures.
Harry and Markle's office will also continue operating separately from the Royal Household. Their security remains another significant dividing line.
Harry lost his automatic taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping down as a working royal and has continued challenging arrangements surrounding his security in Britain.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put 'Firmly in Their Place'
The letter states: "Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities."
Harry and Markle are expected to undertake a series of private engagements after Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, settle into school.
Royal author Robert Jobson said: "It is clear the King is saying Megxit means Megxit and the terms of the Sandringham summit remain."
And Majesty editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward noted: "It is very necessary because people are confused. The King is being firm and decisive and, whatever he may feel personally about his son, he can't and will not go against the terms of the Sandringham summit.
"It puts Harry and Meghan firmly in their place."
Our royal source claimed: "The King had reached the point where he felt there could be absolutely no ambiguity. Harry and Meghan were returning to Britain, planning public and charitable engagements and attracting enormous attention, but none of that makes them working royals. Charles wanted that distinction put beyond doubt.
"There was a concern that, intentionally or otherwise, the Sussexes could begin to look like they were operating as an alternative royal household. The King was not prepared to allow a situation where people saw Harry and Meghan attending events and assumed they were somehow representing him or the monarchy.
"Charles was effectively saying that they cannot have the appearance and status of working royals while remaining private citizens with commercial interests. That was precisely the half-in, half-out arrangement rejected in 2020, and nothing about their return to Britain changes it."
They noted, "This was not about stripping anything else away from Harry and Meghan. It was about drawing a very clear line. They can undertake as much charity work as they wish, but they do so as private individuals. The Palace clearly felt that reminder was necessary before the Sussexes' public activities gathered momentum."