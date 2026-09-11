EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Secrets of 'Buried' 9/11 Camera and Unseen Photos From Inside Tower

RadarOnline.com can reveal Walczak, 38, first learned of the camera as a teenager after reading a 2003 Baltimore Sun report describing film developed by the FBI from a camera found on a victim after the September 11 attacks.

Jonathan Walczak has spent 15 years hunting for what he calls the "Zapruder film of 9/11" – photographs reportedly recovered from a disposable camera buried in the World Trade Center rubble that could show extraordinary scenes from inside one of the towers.

Now a journalist and filmmaker, he has filed more than two dozen Freedom of Information Act requests and sued the FBI in federal court as he tries to establish what became of the camera and its apparently unseen photographs.

A source familiar with Walczak's investigation said: "This has become the ultimate missing piece for Jonathan. There are countless images showing the towers from outside, but photographs documenting what people were experiencing inside during those final moments are extraordinarily rare. If this film still exists, its historical importance would be difficult to overstate. It has been considered long-buried, but the images a camera holds from inside one of the Twin Towers is considered invaluable for 9/11 'completists.'"

Reporter Laura Sullivan, who originally revealed the camera's existence, wrote investigators found it in the pocket of a man recovered from the World Trade Center debris and discovered what appeared to be a chronology of his final experience when they developed the film.

Sullivan recalled the photographs, saying: "Unit members found a disposable camera in the pocket of a man who jumped from one of the towers.

"When they developed the film months later, investigators found a chilling chronology of the man's experience that morning.

"The photos show the man, who appears to be a construction worker, standing at the window as the other tower burns behind him. The photos, which include pictures he took as well as a few taken by someone else, also capture other jumpers falling. The man looks stricken, his face one of shock and disbelief."