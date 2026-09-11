Illinois Mom 'Fixated' on Lindsay Clancy was in a 'Psychotic Episode' When Son, 2, was Killed,' Lawyer Says — Even as Prosecutors Allege She was Plotting to Poison Husband

Walsh's lawyers have accused jail officials of failing to provide their client with her prescribed psychiatric medication after hospital doctors recommended she receive constant psychiatric care upon her discharge.

The 40-year-old Illinois mother is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly hanging her son, Barrett, from a basement rafter before attempting to take her own life with a knife. She was reportedly closely following Clancy's trial over the killings of her three children.

Clancy's case was declared a mistrial after one juror reportedly refused to budge from their guilty verdict, as the other 11 jurors were ready to find the 36-year-old not guilty after evidence that she was desperate for mental help.

Now, in an eerily similar case, Walsh's mental health has also come under the spotlight. "This is a tragedy for the Walsh family, all of whom are mourning the loss of this child," Walsh's attorney Andrea Lyon said.