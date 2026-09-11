Paralyzed Lindsay Clancy's Mental Hospital Care Costing Taxpayers More Than $500,000 a Year
Sept. 11 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's ongoing mental and physical health care is costing Massachusetts taxpayers over half a million dollars each year, RadarOnline.com can report.
The mom, who confessed to killing her three young children and then jumped out of a second-story window in a failed suicide attempt, blamed her actions on postpartum psychosis and overmedication.
Lindsay Clancy's Climbing Care Costs
With her case stuck in limbo after being declared a mistrial, Clancy has been returned to her home at Tewksbury Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility about 25 miles outside of Boston.
She has spent the last three and a half years at the center since the tragedy in January 2023, and the meter is running.
It's estimated the 36-year-old's care totals roughly $620,500 per year – which equates to at least $1,700 a day. That price covers Clancy's bipolar diagnosis and other psychological needs like PTSD.
But Clancy needs more than just mental health help. She requires ongoing care for her physical injuries as well. Clancy, who confessed to strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, climbed to the second story of the home she shared with her then-husband Patrick, slit her wrists, and jumped out the window.
While her suicide attempt was unsuccessful, she was left paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair.
Graphic Photos of Lindsay Clancy's Failed Suicide Attempt
During her lengthy murder trial, Patrick recounted discovering the lifeless bodies of his children in the basement. He testified he then ran outside, where he found his then-wife on the ground with "deep cuts on her wrists" and a red line across her neck. She was also going in and out of consciousness.
"She said, 'I tried to kill myself,'" Patrick recalled.
Jurors were shown a photo of Clancy lying in a hospital bed after her suicide attempt. Both of her legs were wrapped in what appeared to be electric stimulation devices. Her head and neck were cradled by a brace, while a breathing tube extended down her throat.
Lindsay Clancy is 'Not Very Good' Right Now
After the mistrial was declared, Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has expressed his fears that she will try to hurt or even kill herself again. As prosecutors grapple with whether to put everyone through a retrial, the lawyer has revealed his client is "not very good" right now.
"She's strong. She has incredible family support. But she is suicidal," Reddington told NBC News. "I mean, she's on 24/7, one-on-one suicide watch. I worry about her every day."
While it's not clear how much that adds to her care, being placed on suicide watch means someone must be with her 24 hours a day.
Lindsay Clancy Blames Another Hospital for Releasing Her When She Sought Help
Clancy was aware of her mental state, and just a week before she attacked her children, she checked herself into a local psychiatric hospital after experiencing severe depression and suicidal ideation.
However, she was released after a short five-day stay. Now Clancy is suing McLean Hospital for letting her go.
Clancy's filing claims she was admitted into the hospital with symptoms that included hopelessness, depression, racing thoughts, anxiety, insomnia, memory problems, and an inability to organize her thoughts. Her insight and judgment were documented as "limited."
The lawsuit claims McLean placed Clancy on a locked psychiatric unit with 15-minute suicide checks, but alleges the care she received was "grossly inadequate."
Because she was admitted on New Year's Eve, the complaint claims there was a "skeleton crew" working at the hospital and that Clancy did not see a doctor until January 3 – three days after she was admitted.
Her lawsuit accuses Dr. Alia Goodheart, the physician who approved her discharge, of releasing her despite documented suicidal ideation and limited insight and judgment.