Paralyzed Lindsay Clancy's Mental Hospital Care Costing Taxpayers More Than $500,000 a Year

With her case stuck in limbo after being declared a mistrial, Clancy has been returned to her home at Tewksbury Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility about 25 miles outside of Boston.

She has spent the last three and a half years at the center since the tragedy in January 2023, and the meter is running.

It's estimated the 36-year-old's care totals roughly $620,500 per year – which equates to at least $1,700 a day. That price covers Clancy's bipolar diagnosis and other psychological needs like PTSD.

But Clancy needs more than just mental health help. She requires ongoing care for her physical injuries as well. Clancy, who confessed to strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, climbed to the second story of the home she shared with her then-husband Patrick, slit her wrists, and jumped out the window.

While her suicide attempt was unsuccessful, she was left paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair.