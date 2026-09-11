Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington Reveals Paralyzed Mom Is Suicidal After Triple Murder Mistrial: 'I Worry About Her Every Day'

The new filing claims 11 jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, while one juror refused.

Reddington had asked Sullivan to replace the juror, but the judge refused and declared the mistrial, essentially resetting the case back to square one. Clancy's attorney told CBS he didn't blame the juror for sticking to his opinion, but felt the unnamed man would not listen to the judge's instructions.

"I would defend that person's right to be a holdout for a month. That's what the system is about," Reddington said. "But when the forelady indicated clearly and unequivocally in the jury question that this person had doubt, reasonable doubt, as we know now, and just refused to listen to the judge's instruction on the law, that's when I was upset, because that's why I used the expressions and the terms I did. It just wasn't right."