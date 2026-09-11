Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington Reveals Paralyzed Mom Is Suicidal After Triple Murder Mistrial: 'I Worry About Her Every Day'
Sept. 11 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy is reportedly on suicide watch 24 hours a day, RadarOnline.com can share, after the Massachusetts mom's triple murder case ended in a mistrial.
Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, has asked a judge to declare her not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in hopes of avoiding a lengthy and emotional retrial.
Lindsay Clancy Is 'Suicidal' After Her Mistrial
Clancy's trial was thrown into chaos when jurors remained hopelessly deadlocked after more than a week of deliberations. Finally, on Friday, September 4, Judge William Sullivan said he had "no choice" but to declare a mistrial – sending the case back to square one.
As prosecutors grapple with whether to put everyone through a retrial, Reddington has revealed his client is "not very good" right now.
"She's strong. She has incredible family support. But she is suicidal," Reddington told NBC News. "I mean, she's on 24/7, one-on-one suicide watch. I worry about her every day."
Reddington says his 36-year-old client does not harbor any ill will toward prosecutors, jurors or witnesses who testified against her. But the nearly six-week trial took a painful toll on her.
"She was hurt by the way they would talk about her and the way they would attack her. She was hurt, but she never once expressed anger towards anybody in the system," Reddington continued. "She doesn’t have it in her DNA to be angry with anyone."
Instead, he claims she talks about her children and often repeats one phrase repeatedly: "I want my babies."
Reddington Wants Not-Guilty Rulings
Clancy's legal team filed a renewed motion on Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court, asking the judge to enter not-guilty findings on each indictment.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Reddington argues the Commonwealth failed to present enough evidence for a rational jury to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy was criminally responsible for the January 24, 2023, killings.
Clancy was indicted on three counts of murder and three counts of strangulation following the deaths of her children, Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months old.
One Lone Juror Derailed the Deliberations
The new filing claims 11 jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, while one juror refused.
Reddington had asked Sullivan to replace the juror, but the judge refused and declared the mistrial, essentially resetting the case back to square one. Clancy's attorney told CBS he didn't blame the juror for sticking to his opinion, but felt the unnamed man would not listen to the judge's instructions.
"I would defend that person's right to be a holdout for a month. That's what the system is about," Reddington said. "But when the forelady indicated clearly and unequivocally in the jury question that this person had doubt, reasonable doubt, as we know now, and just refused to listen to the judge's instruction on the law, that's when I was upset, because that's why I used the expressions and the terms I did. It just wasn't right."
Lindsay Clancy's Lasting Legal Legacy
Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz has not said if he plans to ask for a retrial. Clancy is due back in court on Sept. 29 for a status hearing.
Reddington obviously would like to avoid a retrial and see his client go free. But the lawyer says regardless of what happens next, he hopes the trial at least makes people more aware of postpartum psychosis and the lack of psychiatric treatment.
"It's so easy for people to say, 'Oh, come on, you don't hear voices. You're making that up. You're lying. You're evil,'" he said. "Because it's easier to punish someone."
"It would be so easy for a lot of people if we could just put Lindsay in jail and say this is terrible, she's evil and guilty," Reddington continued. "No one is discounting the horrific loss of those kids, let alone Lindsay Clancy, who is well aware and lives with that every day."