Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Murder

Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington Reveals Paralyzed Mom Is Suicidal After Triple Murder Mistrial: 'I Worry About Her Every Day'

Kevin Reddington said Lindsay Clancy is 'suicidal' after her mistrial.
Source: AP

Kevin Reddington said Lindsay Clancy is 'suicidal' after her mistrial.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lindsay Clancy is reportedly on suicide watch 24 hours a day, RadarOnline.com can share, after the Massachusetts mom's triple murder case ended in a mistrial.

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, has asked a judge to declare her not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in hopes of avoiding a lengthy and emotional retrial.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Clancy Is 'Suicidal' After Her Mistrial

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
He is trying to get her charges completely dismissed.
Source: AP

He is trying to get her murder charges completely dismissed.

Clancy's trial was thrown into chaos when jurors remained hopelessly deadlocked after more than a week of deliberations. Finally, on Friday, September 4, Judge William Sullivan said he had "no choice" but to declare a mistrial – sending the case back to square one.

As prosecutors grapple with whether to put everyone through a retrial, Reddington has revealed his client is "not very good" right now.

"She's strong. She has incredible family support. But she is suicidal," Reddington told NBC News. "I mean, she's on 24/7, one-on-one suicide watch. I worry about her every day."

Article continues below advertisement

Reddington says his 36-year-old client does not harbor any ill will toward prosecutors, jurors or witnesses who testified against her. But the nearly six-week trial took a painful toll on her.

"She was hurt by the way they would talk about her and the way they would attack her. She was hurt, but she never once expressed anger towards anybody in the system," Reddington continued. "She doesn’t have it in her DNA to be angry with anyone."

Instead, he claims she talks about her children and often repeats one phrase repeatedly: "I want my babies."

Article continues below advertisement

Reddington Wants Not-Guilty Rulings

Reddington wants the judge to step in and enter a not-guilty verdict, avoiding a retrial.
Source: AP

Reddington wants the judge to step in and enter a not-guilty verdict, avoiding a retrial.

Clancy's legal team filed a renewed motion on Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court, asking the judge to enter not-guilty findings on each indictment.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Reddington argues the Commonwealth failed to present enough evidence for a rational jury to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy was criminally responsible for the January 24, 2023, killings.

Clancy was indicted on three counts of murder and three counts of strangulation following the deaths of her children, Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months old.

Article continues below advertisement

One Lone Juror Derailed the Deliberations

The lawyer said he worries about her every day.
Source: AP

The lawyer said he worries about her every day.

The new filing claims 11 jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, while one juror refused.

Reddington had asked Sullivan to replace the juror, but the judge refused and declared the mistrial, essentially resetting the case back to square one. Clancy's attorney told CBS he didn't blame the juror for sticking to his opinion, but felt the unnamed man would not listen to the judge's instructions.

"I would defend that person's right to be a holdout for a month. That's what the system is about," Reddington said. "But when the forelady indicated clearly and unequivocally in the jury question that this person had doubt, reasonable doubt, as we know now, and just refused to listen to the judge's instruction on the law, that's when I was upset, because that's why I used the expressions and the terms I did. It just wasn't right."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Lindsay Clancy

EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Demands Judge ACQUIT Her After 11-1 Mistrial — Lawyers Say Prosecutors' Own Experts Proved She Was Mentally Ill

Photo of Corie Walsh and Lindsay Clancy

Accused Lindsay Clancy 'Copycat' Corie Walsh's Ex-Pal 'Shocked' by Alleged Brutal Killing of Her 2-Year-Old Son

Lindsay Clancy's Lasting Legal Legacy

Lindsay reportedly keeps asking for her babies.
Source: Lindsay Marie Clancy/Facebook

Lindsay reportedly keeps asking for her babies.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz has not said if he plans to ask for a retrial. Clancy is due back in court on Sept. 29 for a status hearing.

Reddington obviously would like to avoid a retrial and see his client go free. But the lawyer says regardless of what happens next, he hopes the trial at least makes people more aware of postpartum psychosis and the lack of psychiatric treatment.

"It's so easy for people to say, 'Oh, come on, you don't hear voices. You're making that up. You're lying. You're evil,'" he said. "Because it's easier to punish someone."

"It would be so easy for a lot of people if we could just put Lindsay in jail and say this is terrible, she's evil and guilty," Reddington continued. "No one is discounting the horrific loss of those kids, let alone Lindsay Clancy, who is well aware and lives with that every day."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.