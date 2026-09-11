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Home > News > Ana Navarro

The View's Ana Navarro Reveals She 'Lost the Equivalent of a Baby Hippo' on Weight-Loss Drugs

Ana Navarro opened up on her weight loss on 'The View.'
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE ; MEGA

Ana Navarro opened up on her weight loss on 'The View.'

Sept. 11 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

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Ana Navarro pulled back the curtain on her weight loss during a recent installment of The View, RadarOnline.com can report.

The topic came up on Tuesday, September 8, when Navarro shared throwback photos of herself dancing with Spanish singer and actress Charo in 2022.

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Ana Navarro Says Throwback Photos Were 'Pre-Mounjaro'

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Ana Navarro shared a throwback image of her in 2022.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Ana Navarro shared a throwback image of her in 2022.

"Those were all pre-Mounjaro," the co-host explained, referring to a medication often used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and obesity. "We’ve lost the equivalent of a baby hippo on that stage."

Navarro did not clarify how much weight she had lost.

Over the past four years, Navarro has been open about her health journey – though she's previously appeared to sidestep outright confirming or denying rumors of her potential use of GLP-1s.

"I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life. The pandemic and menopause made it worse," she told People back in 2021. "My mom died of kidney disease brought on by diabetes. She suffered terribly the last years of her life. That scared the beejeezus out of me."

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Ana Navarro Details Her Life Changes

Ana Navarro said she made major health changes at a wellness retreat in Mexico.
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro said she made major health changes at a wellness retreat in Mexico.

At one point, Navarro learned that she was pre-diabetic and wanted to make a change.

In 2022, she went to a wellness spa in Mexico with her friends, where she focused on eating healthier and "reprogramming the way I think of my lifestyle."

"We did all sorts of exercise classes for hours a day," she shared. "When we came back to Miami, we were determined to continue some of our healthy habits."

However, she admitted that she still has a weakness for margaritas, rosé and "staying in bed with my poodle."

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Ana Navarro Gets Real With Fans About Her Appearance

Ana Navarro admitted her eyebrows were 'bushy' and her roots were 'on display' on social media.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Ana Navarro admitted her eyebrows were 'bushy' and her roots were 'on display' on social media.

Ahead of the Season 30 premiere of The View, Navarro took to social media and got real with fans about her appearance.

“My roots are on full display. My eyebrows are bushy (and) my upper lip is fuzzy. My nails are a disaster. My feet are even worse. My Botox expired like a month ago," she wrote in the caption. "I haven’t worn Spanx – h---, I’ve hardly worn a bra – in almost two months. Haven’t blow-dried my hair or put on makeup."

"Don’t even remember what it feels like to wear fake eyelashes, push-up bras and hair extensions," she added. "Cut me some slack. What you see, is what you get. Take a little time to enjoy the natural view."

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'You See This? This Is Gray Hair'

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Ana Navarro said she wouldn't be getting Botox or her eyebrows waxed before 'The View' premiere.
Source: @ANANAVARROFI/INSTAGRAM

Ana Navarro said she wouldn't be getting Botox or her eyebrows waxed before 'The View' premiere.

In a video, Navarro playfully pointed out what she was talking about more clearly as she joked, "You see this? This is gray hair that I haven’t been able to color."

"You see these eyebrows? They are like the tails of squirrels. Have not had them plucked or waxed in over a month," Navarro explained. "Botox? Forget about it. Lip filler? No existe la posibilidad. None of this is happening."

"This is how I’m gonna go on TV on Sept. 8," she teased. "I am just forewarning you."

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