The View's Ana Navarro Reveals She 'Lost the Equivalent of a Baby Hippo' on Weight-Loss Drugs

"Those were all pre-Mounjaro," the co-host explained, referring to a medication often used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and obesity. "We’ve lost the equivalent of a baby hippo on that stage."

Navarro did not clarify how much weight she had lost.

Over the past four years, Navarro has been open about her health journey – though she's previously appeared to sidestep outright confirming or denying rumors of her potential use of GLP-1s.

"I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life. The pandemic and menopause made it worse," she told People back in 2021. "My mom died of kidney disease brought on by diabetes. She suffered terribly the last years of her life. That scared the beejeezus out of me."