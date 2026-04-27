Hollywood's Anorexia Crisis — Why the 'Being Thin' Trend Is Causing Trouble for World's Most Famous Celebs

As Demi Moore walked the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, fans were shocked by her noticeably skinny frame, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Dressed in a stunning strapless Schiaparelli gown, her rail-thin arms and razor-sharp clavicle bones were on full display as she posed for photos.

"She is so pretty, but she now looks malnourished," one online commenter wrote. "Big fan, but this is definitely concerning," wrote another on Moore's Instagram.

The 63-year-old is just one of many who've made headlines in recent months over their dramatically shrinking bodies. Emma Stone's slender-than-ever figure at the BAFTA Awards in late February also drew concern, as did Kelly Osbourne's sunken temples and alarmingly slim frame at the Brit Awards on March 1.