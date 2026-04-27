Hollywood's Anorexia Crisis — Why the 'Being Thin' Trend Is Causing Trouble for World's Most Famous Celebs
April 27 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
As Demi Moore walked the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, fans were shocked by her noticeably skinny frame, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Dressed in a stunning strapless Schiaparelli gown, her rail-thin arms and razor-sharp clavicle bones were on full display as she posed for photos.
"She is so pretty, but she now looks malnourished," one online commenter wrote. "Big fan, but this is definitely concerning," wrote another on Moore's Instagram.
The 63-year-old is just one of many who've made headlines in recent months over their dramatically shrinking bodies. Emma Stone's slender-than-ever figure at the BAFTA Awards in late February also drew concern, as did Kelly Osbourne's sunken temples and alarmingly slim frame at the Brit Awards on March 1.
All The Rage
Hollywood hasn't been this thin since the early 2000s, when "thigh gaps" were a thing, and many are blaming the popularity of GLP-1 drugs intended to treat diabetes and obesity. Even stars who are already quite thin appear to be getting in on the act.
"It's very easy for celebs to get their hands on weight-loss drugs," a Hollywood insider told RadarOnline.com. "It's totally out of hand. Everyone's talking about it."
A slew of stars admit to taking GLP-1s to lose a substantial amount of weight (including Whoopi Goldberg, 70, Rosie O'Donnell, 64, Meghan Trainor, 32, and Kelly Clarkson, 43), while others cop to microdosing the medications.
In September, Andy Cohen, 57, said he lost "a good chunk of weight" by taking less than a full dose for several months, while model Brooks Nader, 29, told Bustle in November she continues to microdose after dropping 30 pounds on Ozempic. "It's a crutch for me," she admitted, adding, "It's not healthy."
Dangerous Dalliance
Other newly svelte stars have denied using weight-loss drugs, like Khloe Kardashian, 41, Kyle Richards, 57, and Kelly, also 41, who called commentary about her body "disgusting" in February and previously blamed her weight loss on the July death of her rocker dad, Ozzy Osbourne.
Moore – who has been open about her past struggles with disordered eating – hasn't commented on her slimdown, but told an outlet last April that she bans meat and prefers "nutrient-dense food" and shared a photo of herself doing Pilates in 2024.
The consensus is GLP-1 use is everywhere among the rich and famous. Comedian Chelsea Handler, 51, revealed in 2023 that she was on a GLP-1 briefly because her anti-aging doctor "just hands [Ozempic] out to anybody," adding she "injected about four or five" of her friends with her leftover meds.
"The biggest worry is that celebs are taking these drugs without doctor's supervision," noted the insider.
Experts told RadarOnline.com GLP-1s should only be used under a doctor's supervision. "These are very potent medications with high risk of side effects," said Dr. Joseph St. Pierre, a bariatric medicine and weight-loss specialist based in Fairfield, Conn. He notes bowel obstruction and pancreatitis are "very real" and "life-threatening" risks.
In fact, Kate Moss' sister, Lottie, said in 2024 she was hospitalized after using Ozempic given to her by a friend.
Experts also warn against using drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro to achieve minor weight loss goals. "I highly discourage casual weight loss by utilizing GLP medication," said Dr. St. Pierre. Stone's BAFTA's look – the 37-year-old Bugonia star's ribs were clearly visible in photos – sparked concern online about malnutrition, another potential problem tied to GLP-1 use.
Lose-Lose Situation
"These medications reduce appetite and slow gastric emptying, so overall caloric intake can decrease substantially," said Sun Jones, DNP, RN, from the College of Nursing at University of Phoenix. "As a result, the risk of malnutrition becomes an important clinical consideration."
Lean muscle loss is another "significant concern."
The pressure to be ultra-thin is intense. It's no wonder a "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" mentality has taken hold.
"The widespread belief is everyone else is doing it," said the insider, "so people are ignoring the risks."
Ironically, being so thin may get in the way of landing roles.
The insider said producers and casting agents are becoming wary of hiring skeletal stars.
"This is a crisis, and it's spiraling out of control," the source said.