King Charles 'Prepared for War' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After U.K. Return — as Palace Moves to 'Nip' Sussexes' Royal Ambitions

“They know who these two are. They know that if you give them an inch, they’re going to take a mile,” Shuter explained, claiming palace power players are under no illusions about the Sussexes’ sudden return to Britain.

According to the royal insider, courtiers fear Harry and Markle’s homecoming could be the opening salvo in an attempt to claw their way back into royal life, six years after they left their royal duties with Megxit and moved to California.

"And so before they can cause any shenanigans, before they can get themselves into any trouble, before they can be out there pretending to promote the crown, the king issued this unprecedented statement," Shuter dished.