EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lavish Colombian Faux-Royal Tour Financed by George Soros — With Nearly $4MILLION Gifted Towards Private Jets, Luxury Hotels and More

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, toured Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali on their first trip to South America, where they were put up in pricey hotels, flown to the country on a private jet, and given use of one while there.

They also reportedly had a massive "James Bond-style" security detail.

Márquez's own motives for hosting the duo were suspect, as Bower writes, "As a known anti-royalist, her critics said, she was cynically using the Sussexes to divert attention from the scandals of a corrupt, violent government."

Bower claims "the source of funding for the Sussexes' trip was to remain secret" on the orders of Márquez, who would later claim that Harry and Markle's Archewell Foundation "paid for all their hotel and travel expenses," even though the costs never appeared in the said accounts' public financial statements.