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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lavish Colombian Faux-Royal Tour Financed by George Soros — With Nearly $4MILLION Gifted Towards Private Jets, Luxury Hotels and More

Photo of George Soros, Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

George Soros secretly paid the bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markles faux royal Colombian trip.

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March 30 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lavish faux-royal tour of Colombia in 2024 was funded by none other than billionaire George Soros, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The duo spent four days in the South American country at the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez, who, along with Markle, did not disclose the details about who paid the $3.8 million bill from the spend-happy couple, author Tom Bower claims in his new book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family.

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Colombian Trip's Financing Was a Mystery

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Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband upon arriving for their faux royal tour.

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, toured Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali on their first trip to South America, where they were put up in pricey hotels, flown to the country on a private jet, and given use of one while there.

They also reportedly had a massive "James Bond-style" security detail.

Márquez's own motives for hosting the duo were suspect, as Bower writes, "As a known anti-royalist, her critics said, she was cynically using the Sussexes to divert attention from the scandals of a corrupt, violent government."

Bower claims "the source of funding for the Sussexes' trip was to remain secret" on the orders of Márquez, who would later claim that Harry and Markle's Archewell Foundation "paid for all their hotel and travel expenses," even though the costs never appeared in the said accounts' public financial statements.

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George Soros' Charity Secretly Paid for Harry & Meghan's Trip

Photo of George Soros
Source: MEGA

George Soros has been called an 'agent of chaos' for some of the left-leaning organizations he's been tied to funding.

Harry and Markle went first-class with their accommodations in the cash-strapped country. They stayed in the Four Seasons' presidential suite in Bogotá, as well as the top suites at the Sofitel Legend in Cartagena and the Marriott in Cali, all costing more than $3K per night.

The entourage-heavy couple also needed a whopping additional eight rooms for their team.

The final bill came in at just over $3.8 million for their trip, and Colombian politicians balked at the price tag. Márquez told her government the cost to the country was only $59,360. She claimed the remaining cost was covered by "philanthropic sources" without going into detail.

"That was a reference to Open Society, an international charity financed by George Soros, the billionaire fund manager," Bower writes. "Márquez agreed with Meghan that Soros’ involvement should be kept secret, including their use of a private jet."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Stiffed Colombian Host

Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prine Harry and Meghan Markle were flanked by a massive team of security everywhere they went in Colombia.

During an appearance on the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast on March 26, Bower shared that Márquez extended the Colombia invitation to the Sussexes, hoping they'd leave her a large philanthropic donation from the Archewell Foundation.

"The whole of the Colombian trip is actually shrouded in unbelievable mystery and secrecy, not least because the vice president, a controversial woman, didn't want it to be known that in the end the Sussexes, who she thought would contribute hugely to her charities," only left behind $8,000, which was "a tiny fraction of what she expected."

"No one could understand who paid for" the Sussexes' trip, "and she leaked it that it was the Soros Foundation, a charity in Colombia that had paid," the author added.

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Meghan Markle Used Colombia Trip to 'Promote Her Fashion Lines'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle made multiple pricey outfit changes per day during her 2024 trip to Colombia.

Bower noted during the appearance that one reason for the hush-hush details of the trip was that Markle used it to stage a personal fashion show, showcasing her outfits and bringing along a massive, expensive wardrobe.

"I think it was all in secrecy in that sense because it was a hugely controversial visit," the royal author claimed.

"Megan used it to promote her fashion lines. She changed clothes at least four or five times a day, and there was always a link how to buy the accessory or the dress or whatever on which she would get a commission," he pointed out.

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