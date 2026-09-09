Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Frustrated Over King Charles Branding Couple 'Private Citizens'

They spoke of their "surprise" over the lack of warning about the letter, namely the "private citizens" branding.

Sources close to the Sussexes claim they were not given enough time to "clarify one or two points" and were particularly irked over the instruction that the couple should not be treated like royalty.

The Sussexes' team has since given the Daily Telegraph a fresh briefing regarding their frustration over the letter, which read: "The duke is understood to have taken particular issue with the notion that the couple were to be treated as private citizens.