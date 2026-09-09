Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Frustrated Over King Charles Branding Couple 'Private Citizens'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit out at King Charles dubbing them "private citizens" because they want to be known as "public figures," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked fresh tension with the monarch after responding to a letter with guidance, released on the King's behalf, outlining the Sussexes were not returning to the U.K. as working royals.
Frustration Over King Charles' Letter
They spoke of their "surprise" over the lack of warning about the letter, namely the "private citizens" branding.
Sources close to the Sussexes claim they were not given enough time to "clarify one or two points" and were particularly irked over the instruction that the couple should not be treated like royalty.
The Sussexes' team has since given the Daily Telegraph a fresh briefing regarding their frustration over the letter, which read: "The duke is understood to have taken particular issue with the notion that the couple were to be treated as private citizens.
Prince Harry's Bid To Enforce Royal Family Links
"If that were the case, it was claimed, such formal guidance would not be required.
"The Sussexes prefer the term 'public figures', and would have liked an acknowledgement that, on a personal level, they remained members of the Royal Family, despite no longer receiving public funding."
The squabble has apparently sparked fresh doubts within the Sussexes' camp over their move back to the U.K. Buckingham Palace firmly ruled out any revival of their former royal roles, a move which Prince William reportedly pushed to be formalized.
A royal source claimed: "Harry and Meghan never came back to Britain believing they could simply pick up where they left off or automatically regain their positions as working royals.
Doubts Over U.K. Return Grow
"They understood that the arrangements agreed when they stepped away from official duties remained in place."
The insider noted, "What has taken them aback is how quickly and emphatically the Palace has moved to restate those restrictions following their return. They had hoped there would be enough space to establish a new life here, pursue their charitable interests and rebuild relationships without immediately finding themselves confronted by the divisions of the past.
"Instead, they are being reminded in very explicit terms of where the boundaries lie and how little room there is for interpretation. That has inevitably prompted some difficult conversations between them about what their future in the U.K. is realistically going to look like, and they are already questioning their return to Britain."
The source said: "They made an enormous decision in bringing their family back after six years in California, so nobody is suggesting they are about to pack their bags again. But they are beginning to question whether the version of life in Britain they envisaged before returning can actually exist under these circumstances."
The King's position was set out in guidance sent to government officials, military figures and Lord Lieutenants after questions arose over how the Sussexes should be treated following their return.
The letter was intended to help "avoid doubt or confusion" and states there is "no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
Harry and Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 before establishing a new life in California, where they pursued commercial, media and charitable projects.