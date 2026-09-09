EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Already Questioning Their Return to Britain'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 5:45 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already questioning whether their dramatic return to Britain can work after Buckingham Palace firmly ruled out any revival of their former royal roles, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 41 and 45, moved back to the UK in August after six years in California, but King Charles, 77, has now formally reiterated that they remain non-working royals.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Dramatic Return Sparks Chaos
The intervention is said to have come as a major setback to the couple, with sources claiming Prince William, 44, pushed for their status to be put beyond doubt.
A royal source claimed: "Harry and Meghan never came back to Britain believing they could simply pick up where they left off or automatically regain their positions as working royals. They understood that the arrangements agreed when they stepped away from official duties remained in place.
"What has taken them aback is how quickly and emphatically the Palace has moved to restate those restrictions following their return. They had hoped there would be enough space to establish a new life here, pursue their charitable interests and rebuild relationships without immediately finding themselves confronted by the divisions of the past.
"Instead, they are being reminded in very explicit terms of where the boundaries lie and how little room there is for interpretation. That has inevitably prompted some difficult conversations between them about what their future in the UK is realistically going to look like, and they are already questioning their return to Britain."
Royal Letter to Sussexes Sent to 'Avoid Doubt or Confusion'
The insider noted, "They made an enormous decision in bringing their family back after six years in California, so nobody is suggesting they are about to pack their bags again. But they are beginning to question whether the version of life in Britain they envisaged before returning can actually exist under these circumstances."
The King's position was set out in guidance sent to government officials, military figures and Lord Lieutenants after questions arose over how the Sussexes should be treated following their return.
The letter was intended to help "avoid doubt or confusion" and states there is "no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
Harry and Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 before establishing a new life in California, where they pursued commercial, media and charitable projects.
Hopes for 'New Chapter' Thwarted
Their return to Britain had inevitably raised questions about whether they could assume a more prominent public role while remaining outside the working monarchy.
But sources stressed the palace intervention has already made them reconsider what their future in Britain could look like.
One royal insider claimed: "This has never really been about whether Harry and Meghan can settle down and enjoy a comfortable private life in Britain. The much bigger question is whether they can create the kind of future they appear to have envisaged – one where they remain highly visible public figures, pursue major charitable projects and maintain some association with the royal world, while still operating completely independently of the Palace.
"That is where the difficulty lies. Every time they undertake something high-profile, there is potentially going to be scrutiny over whether it resembles an official royal engagement or creates confusion about the capacity in which they are appearing."
"They returned hoping there would be enough breathing room to establish a new chapter on their own terms," the source noted. "What they are discovering is that the Palace boundaries remain extremely firm and there is very little appetite for allowing those lines to become blurred again.
Why Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return to the UK?
"That leaves Harry and Meghan facing a fundamental question much sooner than they might have expected – can the public life they wanted to build in Britain actually coexist with the restrictions that come with remaining outside the working Royal Family?"
The Sussexes' team was reportedly informed of the King's clarification shortly before it became public.
Harry's relationship with William has been strained since the Sussexes left royal duties, with the brothers once having shared a close personal and working relationship.
Harry and Markle have not publicly explained their reasons for returning permanently to Britain.
They are understood to be based in the Cotswolds, while their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, have reportedly been enrolled at a prep school.