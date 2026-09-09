EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Already Questioning Their Return to Britain'

The intervention is said to have come as a major setback to the couple, with sources claiming Prince William, 44, pushed for their status to be put beyond doubt.

A royal source claimed: "Harry and Meghan never came back to Britain believing they could simply pick up where they left off or automatically regain their positions as working royals. They understood that the arrangements agreed when they stepped away from official duties remained in place.

"What has taken them aback is how quickly and emphatically the Palace has moved to restate those restrictions following their return. They had hoped there would be enough space to establish a new life here, pursue their charitable interests and rebuild relationships without immediately finding themselves confronted by the divisions of the past.

"Instead, they are being reminded in very explicit terms of where the boundaries lie and how little room there is for interpretation. That has inevitably prompted some difficult conversations between them about what their future in the UK is realistically going to look like, and they are already questioning their return to Britain."