Pete Hegseth's Team 'Actively Discussing a Run for President' Despite the Defense Sec.'s Abysmal Approval Ratings

According to Vanity Fair, "there are active discussions among (Hegseth's) close advisers about a run for president in 2028." The 46-year-old previously joined House Republican Zach Nunn, who is running for reelection, at a campaign event in Iowa – a usual stop for those interested in running for president.

Rumors of Hegseth being interested in being Commander-in-Chief did not slow down after NBC News reported that the Defense Sec. "has floated a White House run with close friends and associates."

However, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell then responded and claimed Hegseth "is not running for president." Hegseth also downplayed the report.

"100% false," he noted on X. "We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous 'sources.' My only job: Make the Dept. of War Great Again..."