Pete Hegseth's Team 'Actively Discussing a Run for President' Despite the Defense Sec.'s Abysmal Approval Ratings
Sept. 4 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth may be the least popular Secretary of Defense in history, according to a recent poll, but that has apparently not stopped him from considering running for president in 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Fox News personality's short tenure in the key position has been marred by scandal, with many critics calling for his job – but it looks as if Hegseth has bigger goals.
Pete Hegseth for Prez?
According to Vanity Fair, "there are active discussions among (Hegseth's) close advisers about a run for president in 2028." The 46-year-old previously joined House Republican Zach Nunn, who is running for reelection, at a campaign event in Iowa – a usual stop for those interested in running for president.
Rumors of Hegseth being interested in being Commander-in-Chief did not slow down after NBC News reported that the Defense Sec. "has floated a White House run with close friends and associates."
However, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell then responded and claimed Hegseth "is not running for president." Hegseth also downplayed the report.
"100% false," he noted on X. "We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous 'sources.' My only job: Make the Dept. of War Great Again..."
Pete Hegseth and 'Culture-War Theatrics'
Despite Hegseth shooting down the rumors, a former Trump official also railed against the idea of the controversial figure running for president.
"He has spent his entire tenure on self-promotion and culture-war theatrics," the anonymous official pointed out. "The damage he has inflicted on our military will take years to repair, and the sooner he goes, the better it will be for the country and for President Trump’s legacy."
Meanwhile, another Republican official doesn't see Hegseth trying for president, suggesting, "It's never going to happen. The race is JD's to lose."
Vice President JD Vance is believed to be at the top of the Republicans' list to run for president. However, another name that seems to be on everyone's mind is Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Pete Hegseth's Controversial Tenure
According to recent polling data from Quinnipiac and Fox News, Hegseth's net approval rating is -22, lower than the approval ratings of Vance and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It is also lower than Rubio's numbers.
It does not help that Hegseth has been involved in everything from public meltdowns to bizarre speeches about overweight military officials. He has also been accused of "embarrassing" behavior during classified briefings, and his recent firing spree of key military members has shaken up the Republican Party, according to sources.
"I don't have any confidence in him anymore," North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told The Hill. "I think he’s all over the place – he's accelerating the retirement or forcing out some of the most distinguished leaders in the Department of Defense that we have."
Tillis claimed Hegseth has a "massive insecurity complex; he has a lack of experience in large organizations, and he micromanages too much. He's lost my confidence."
'What's Wrong' With Pete Hegseth?
Hegeth has not done himself any favors with his behavior, either. Earlier this week, he was accused of body-shaming a pair of young Canadian female cadets, drawing the ire of many, including a Hollywood heavyweight: George Clooney.
"You see what the Secretary of Defense just tweeted out? A picture about women from the military in Canada – and you're going, 'What's wrong with you?'" Clooney went off at the Venice Film Festival on September 3. "Where's the sense of decency in all of this? And I'm ashamed of all of that."
The Oscar winner also branded Hegseth and the Trump administration "cruel and unkind."