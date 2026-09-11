EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone Sparks Mental Health Fears With Post-Stroke 'Alien Conversation' Claim

Sharon Stone has sparked major concern after revealing she communicated with five mysterious "orbs" following the devastating stroke and brain hemorrhage that nearly killed her 25 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Stone, 68, described the extraordinary experience while discussing her recovery on the upcoming debut episode of Mayim Bialik's Breakdown.

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Source: Dr. Mayim Bialik/Youtube Actress Sharon Stone revealed a wild post-stroke orb claim on a podcast.

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Sharon Stone's Alien Orb Claim Sparks Alarm

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone said five strange orbs spoke to her after her stroke.

The Basic Instinct star suffered a life-threatening brain hemorrhage in 2001 and has previously described enduring years of neurological problems afterward, including changes to her sight, hearing and ability to read. A source close to the actress told us: "Sharon went through an unimaginably traumatic medical ordeal and experienced profound changes during her recovery. Hearing her describe conversations with these orbs will inevitably alarm some people, but she is recounting something she says happened while she was moving between sleeping and waking. "But her inner circle is very concerned about her mental health now due to this claim she communicated with what she appears to be describing as some kind of aliens."

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Source: MEGA The Hollywood icon made a deal with orbs to protect her baby son.

Stone said: "When I was first home from the hospital, I couldn't sleep at night and I was sleeping in the day. "When I was laying on the couch, sleeping and awake, these orbs sort of presented themselves to me. "These five orbs presented themselves to me and they sort of talked to me, but in a digital language." Stone said she did not tell anybody about the experience at the time and believed the apparent figures delivered a message about whether she would survive. She added: "I just kept saying to them, 'I don't know if I'm supposed to stay here or if I'm supposed to die.'" "And they said, 'You're supposed to stay.' And I said, 'I can only stay if two of you will stay with my son. Because I don't want him to be alone, and I think he's gonna get taken from me.'"

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Inside Her Deepest Fear Of Losing Her Son

Source: MEGA The actress adopted two more sons named Laird and Quinn.

Stone's adopted son Roan, now 26, was one when she suffered the stroke. She was then married to journalist Phil Bronstein, who she divorced in 2004. Another source said: "The experience clearly became entwined in Sharon's mind with her fear of losing Roan. What makes the story particularly emotional for her is that the custody battle later became one of the most painful episodes of her life." Stone said: "Sure enough, he was taken from me. And I said, 'We have to have an agreement. The two of you will stay with him and protect him.' "And they agreed. And they said, 'But your destiny requires that we stay with you.'" Stone later adopted sons Laird, 21, and Quinn, 20, and has maintained a relationship with Roan.

How Her Brain Hemorrhage Reincarnated Her Life

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Source: MEGA A Buddhist monk told Sharon Stone she suffered a reincarnation event.