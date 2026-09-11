Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Son KJ, 15, Accused of Having S-- With Underage Family Member in Videos Found on Phone, Prosecutor Claims

Prosecutor McGillicuddy had a much higher figure in mind, as well as a heartbreaking plea from KJ's alleged victim.

She wanted the bond set at $190,000, as the girl suffered "documented physical injury” from the "predatory" April incident.

The teen said she had been "living in fear" since the alleged attack and wants the judge to consider her "safety" before allowing KJ to bond out.

"No matter who these threats came from directly, I cannot just ignore them or assume that nothing will happen," KJ's alleged victim wrote. "I am not only scared for myself anymore; I am scared for my family, too. Members of my family have received emails and phone calls because of this situation."

The teen added, "The thought of him being released scares me more than I can put into words."

On Friday, Judge Leftridge set KJ's bond to $200,000 and ruled that he could be released from jail under strict supervision from his mother, according to Page Six.