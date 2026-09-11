Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Son KJ, 15, Accused of Having S-- With Underage Family Member in Videos Found on Phone, Prosecutor Claims
Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's teen son KJ has been accused of having graphic and highly disturbing videos on his cell phone showing "penetrative s--" with a female relative under the age of 12, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a Friday, September 11, hearing in Atlanta's Fulton County Superior Court, prosecutors claimed that investigators found “multiple encounters” with the relative on the 15-year-old's phone. He's currently battling separate charges of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16, involving a 15-year-old female acquaintance.
KJ Biermann Was Already Under Court Supervision
Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy said that, in addition to the multiple sexual videos involving the female family member, KJ used "predatory, derogatory" language toward the young victim.
“This would now mark the second time he has been charged with an offense of a sexual nature of a very serious kind which involves female victims,” McGillicuddy noted, as it was revealed that KJ had been under court supervision since October 2025 following the incident with the family member, which had not been previously made public until now.
KJ's defense attorney, Jason Sheffield, did not comment on the latest incredibly disturbing allegation.
KJ Biermann Already Facing a Slew of Serious Charges
KJ was originally arrested on August 17 on aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery charges involving the 15-year-old, while a grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against the Georgia teen on September 3.
The high schooler was hit with serious charges including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16, stemming from an April 23 incident in the family locker room of a fitness center in Alpharetta, Georgia.
After KJ's arrest, he's been held at Atlanta's Metro Regional Youth Detention Center ahead of his October 14 arraignment, where Sheffield said the teen will enter a not-guilty plea.
KJ Biermann's Lawyer Says His Arrest Has 'Been So Traumatizing'
Meanwhile, Judge Melynee Leftridge deliberated on whether KJ would be allowed out on bail ahead of his arraignment.
"The fact that he’s been arrested and is being held without bond is a tragedy. He is not only presumed innocent but is, in fact, innocent,” Sheffield previously told Page Six about his client remaining in custody.
While making his plea to Leftridge, Sheffield told her, "This has been so traumatizing to (KJ) personally. He is not a boisterous kid. He is somewhat quiet."
The defense attorney asked for bond to be set at $65,000, with the promise that his Real Housewives of Atlanta alum mom, Zolciak, 48, would keep tabs on him at all times since she's currently at home and unemployed.
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KJ Biermann's Alleged Victim Pleas for Judge to Consider Her 'Safety'
Prosecutor McGillicuddy had a much higher figure in mind, as well as a heartbreaking plea from KJ's alleged victim.
She wanted the bond set at $190,000, as the girl suffered "documented physical injury” from the "predatory" April incident.
The teen said she had been "living in fear" since the alleged attack and wants the judge to consider her "safety" before allowing KJ to bond out.
"No matter who these threats came from directly, I cannot just ignore them or assume that nothing will happen," KJ's alleged victim wrote. "I am not only scared for myself anymore; I am scared for my family, too. Members of my family have received emails and phone calls because of this situation."
The teen added, "The thought of him being released scares me more than I can put into words."
On Friday, Judge Leftridge set KJ's bond to $200,000 and ruled that he could be released from jail under strict supervision from his mother, according to Page Six.