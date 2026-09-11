Ilhan Omar 'Married Her Brother,' Trump's Top Immigration Official Claims — as Congresswoman Could Now 'Face Deportation'

Omar allegedly married her second husband, reportedly Ahmed Elmi, while still married to her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi. According to the Daily Mail, Elmi is her brother.

Mullin claimed the marriage could be considered "illegal activity," confirming an investigation is under way. He further confirmed the department is willing to deport Omar if necessary.

"There's no expiration to that. If we can prove it that, maybe you shouldn't have been here in the first place; we'll deport you," Mullin said.

The exact potential crime was not specified, but Mullin seemingly alluded to potentially falsified immigration documents.