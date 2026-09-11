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Home > Politics

Ilhan Omar 'Married Her Brother,' Trump's Top Immigration Official Claims — as Congresswoman Could Now 'Face Deportation'

A photo of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been accused of marrying her brother.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

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A top Trump aide has claimed Congresswoman Ilhan Omar "married her brother," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Omar is allegedly facing deportation pending a criminal investigation, as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, "We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States. We know he lives now in London."

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Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Accused of Marrying Her Brother

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A photo of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

The Department of Homeland Security revealed they're doing an investigation.

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Omar allegedly married her second husband, reportedly Ahmed Elmi, while still married to her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi. According to the Daily Mail, Elmi is her brother.

Mullin claimed the marriage could be considered "illegal activity," confirming an investigation is under way. He further confirmed the department is willing to deport Omar if necessary.

"There's no expiration to that. If we can prove it that, maybe you shouldn't have been here in the first place; we'll deport you," Mullin said.

The exact potential crime was not specified, but Mullin seemingly alluded to potentially falsified immigration documents.

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Trump Previously Confirmed DOJ Investigation

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Source: MEGA

Trump's DHS claimed the investigation is not political.

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Mullin denied any political motives tied to the investigation. However, Omar has been a notable political adversary of President Trump, who had taken to publicly mocking her online a handful of times.

He confirmed an ongoing investigation into the congresswoman, even claiming she should "go back" to Somalia, despite being naturalized into the United States at 17 years old.

In January 2026, he sent White House Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota, the state Omar represents. Trump added, "Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Illhan Omar (sic), who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all."

"Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing, and you're panicking," Omar wrote in response. "Right on cue, you're deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of 'investigations' have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota."

At the time, a spokesperson for her office claimed they did not receive any notice from the DOJ about an investigation, according to Politico.

"When we move forward, it's not political," Mullin claimed.

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DHS Avoids Specifics, Despite Markwayne Mullin Rant

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Source: MEGA

Markwayne Mullin seemingly violated a longstanding policy of not discussing investigations.

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The Department of Homeland Security office did not deny the claims. However, they opted not to get into detail about the allegations or investigation. While Mullin was more transparent, the department has a longstanding policy not to comment on open investigations.

A DHS spokesperson said, "As a matter of policy, DHS does not comment on specific investigative techniques, ongoing investigations, or potential future actions. No one, including members of Congress, are above the law."

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A photo of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Omar is now married to political consultant Tim Mynett.

Omar previously denied reports that she married her brother.

However, a friend close to the congresswoman claimed Omar was seeking immigration papers for Elmi. In 2020, one former pal of Omar, Abdihakim Osman, told the Daily Mail, "No one knew there had been a wedding until the media turned up the marriage certificate years later."

Omar married her first husband, Hirsi, in 2002, but the marriage was allegedly not documented with the government. The Minnesota leader remarried to political consultant Tim Mynett.

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