Donald Trump Ridicules Ilhan Omar and Demands She Be Jailed or 'Sent Back to Somalia' After Sick Attack
Jan. 31 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
In a bombastic early-morning Truth Social tirade, President Donald Trump unleashed on Rep. Ilhan Omar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, said the Minnesota Democrat should be thrown in jail or "sent back to Somalia" just days after she was assaulted at a public event.
'Scammer'
Trump reignited his long-running feud with Omar, blasting her on his platform in a sprawling post.
"The Theft and Fraud in Minnesota is far greater than the 19 Billion Dollars originally projected. The Biden Administration knew this FRAUD was happening, and did absolutely nothing about it. 'Scammer' Illhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now or, far worse, send them back to Somalia. 'Governor' Waltz is either the most CORRUPT government official in history, or the most INCOMPETENT. Even a very low IQ person, of which there are many, should have known what was going on in Minnesota!!! President DJT," he wrote on Truth Social.
Frightening Assault
On January 27, during a meeting at town hall in Minneapolis, Omar was sprayed with a syringe of vinegar across her torso.
Footage from the chaotic scene showed a man later identified as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak rushing toward Omar as she spoke to a packed audience, suddenly disrupting the event.
Witnesses said Kazmierczak shouted incoherently before discharging a syringe containing a liquid, splashing it across Omar’s clothing as security quickly moved in and took him into custody.
Despite the frightening encounter, Omar appeared unfazed, moving toward the suspect instead of retreating as staff and officers swarmed the stage to stop the attack.
Donald Trump's Response to Video
After the incident, Trump was asked if he had seen the terrifying video footage of the incident.
"I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud," Trump told ABC News. "I really don't think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."
"I haven't seen it," the president said of the viral video. "No, no. I hope I don't have to bother."
Omar responded to CNN, saying: "The difference between the President and I is that I was raised to be a decent human being, and my faith teaches me to have compassion, and he lacks both of those things."
Donald Trump Slamming Ilhan Omar
Despite claiming he "doesn’t think" about Omar, the congresswoman appeared to be very much on Trump's radar just hours earlier, when he took aim at her again with a fresh round of insults during a rally in Iowa.
"They have to show that they can love our country," Trump said while referring to immigrants. "They have to be proud, not like Ilhan Omar."