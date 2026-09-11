EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Was Given First Cocaine Hit by Dad Ozzy's Friend'

She recalled: "I had my first drink in this hotel. I had my first kiss in this hotel.

"I did my first line of cocaine in this hotel… which was given to me by one of my dad's friends in a very, very, very big band, and I could never tell my parents because they would f------ kill him."

Ozzy, who died aged 76 in July 2025, was among the generations of musicians who made the West Hollywood hotel a celebrated rock 'n' roll haunt.

Sharon said her husband enjoyed the freedom he was afforded there.

"He would love it here because he could wander. He could wander around outside in the garden. In those days he'd smoke," she noted.

According to Sharon, regular guests became familiar with one another, creating an atmosphere in which "you were in your own home with a lot of friends."