EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Was Given First Cocaine Hit by Dad Ozzy's Friend'
Sept. 11 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has revealed she took her first line of cocaine after it was allegedly given to her by one of her father Ozzy Osbourne's famous rock star friends – whose identity she says she has kept secret from her parents.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Kelly, 41, makes the startling claim in the new documentary If These Walls Could Rock while recalling growing up around Los Angeles' legendary Sunset Marquis hotel.
Kelly Osbourne Confesses First Drug Use at Sunset Marquis
Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 73, said the family stayed there each summer while Ozzy toured the United States, before eventually establishing their own home in Los Angeles.
A source familiar with the family's years at the hotel claimed: "Kelly grew up surrounded by some of the biggest names in rock music, and there were inevitably things happening around her that would be unimaginable in a conventional childhood.
"She has never named the musician involved because she knew how furious Ozzy and Sharon would have been if they discovered one of their friends had given their daughter cocaine."
Kelly describes the Sunset Marquis as the backdrop to several formative moments during her teenage years.
She recalled: "I had my first drink in this hotel. I had my first kiss in this hotel.
"I did my first line of cocaine in this hotel… which was given to me by one of my dad's friends in a very, very, very big band, and I could never tell my parents because they would f------ kill him."
Ozzy, who died aged 76 in July 2025, was among the generations of musicians who made the West Hollywood hotel a celebrated rock 'n' roll haunt.
Sharon said her husband enjoyed the freedom he was afforded there.
"He would love it here because he could wander. He could wander around outside in the garden. In those days he'd smoke," she noted.
According to Sharon, regular guests became familiar with one another, creating an atmosphere in which "you were in your own home with a lot of friends."
Inside Ozzy Osbourne's Wild Poolside Glass-Smashing Parties
Kelly similarly described the Sunset Marquis as "the only hotel that my dad could stay in, at the time, where my dad could be himself."
She said: "We'd be kicked out of everywhere, but not the Sunset Marquis. My dad could misbehave politely here."
Billy Gibbons, the guitarist and singer with ZZ Top, also recalls spending time with Ozzy at the hotel and witnessing the Black Sabbath frontman turn one poolside evening into chaos.
Gibbons said: "Ozzy Osbourne happened to be at the pool at the Marquis. He signalled me over... and he knew about a restaurant called Le Pirate.
"At the end of the night, you would toss a glass, and he said, 'Maybe we should make that part of the Marquis.'"
'It Became So Dangerous'
Despite guests walking barefoot around the swimming pool, Ozzy smashed his glass, and others quickly followed his example.
Gibbons said: "Within 30 seconds, every glass that had been surrounding the pool was now in shatters. And it became so dangerous that nobody could leave, so the party went on until the wee hours.
"That's the kind of s--- that happens at the Marquis."
Ozzy became one of heavy metal's defining figures after finding fame as Black Sabbath's frontman in the 1970s. The Birmingham-born singer later forged a hugely successful solo career, releasing hits including Crazy Train.
Known as the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy also found television fame with The Osbournes.
He died aged 76 in July 2025 after a final Black Sabbath concert.