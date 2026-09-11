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EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' $200Million Funeral and Succession Plans Underway as 'Dying' Monarch Has Just 'Months to Live'

Funeral plans are reportedly underway for the ailing King Charles.
Source: MEGA

Funeral plans are reportedly underway for the ailing King Charles.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

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King Charles's frail health is reportedly getting worse every day, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the dying monarch is said to have just months to live.

And there are growing concerns among royal observers that the ongoing civil war between sons William and Harry could be the nail in the coffin.

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King Charles's Health Is Steadily Declining

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The 77-year-old monarch has been battling cancer since 2024.
Source: MEGA

The 77-year-old monarch has been battling cancer since 2024.

Charles was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and has remained on outpatient treatment ever since. The 77-year-old has been photographed recently looking unsteady and nearly falling over at events, fueling speculation and concern that the end may be near.

"Funeral and succession plans have been quietly underway for a while now, but arrangements are now being ramped up in light of the king’s fading health," one palace insider revealed.

Meanwhile, sources confide royal handlers are working overtime to hide the king's allegedly worsening health.

"The palace is keen to project a positive image, briefing everyone that he's making great strides in his recovery and that there's no cause for alarm," a second source spilled. "But behind the scenes, there's little doubt things are pretty bleak."

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A Funeral Fit for a King

Plans are in place for a lavish funeral.
Source: MEGA

Plans are in place for a lavish funeral.

When the inevitable happens, the United Kingdom is already said to be planning a massive, $200million funeral. According to the top-secret plans, Charles' send-off will include honors at Westminster Abbey, and the guest list is expected to include hundreds of foreign royals and dignitaries, political and religious leaders, and several friends.

"There will be no expense spared," another insider dished. "He hasn't been king for long, but he's been a loyal servant for over 70 years."

It seems the biggest hurdle will be how to handle the rift between Charles's feuding sons. Insiders say the showdown between the estranged siblings is taking a devastating toll on the ailing monarch, especially after Harry, 42, abruptly moved back to the U.K. from California with wife Meghan Markle, 45, and children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

"Charles is still extremely fragile due to his illness, and this toxic situation between his sons is only making matters worse," the insider confessed. "No wonder he's collapsing under the strain of it all. Literally, too – in one photo, it actually looks like he’s keeling over!"

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Harry and William's Family Feud

Charles will first have to broker peace between his warring sons.
Source: MEGA

Charles will first have to broker peace between his warring sons.

The brotherly beef erupted after William became enraged at Harry's bridge-burning interviews critical of the royal family.

The feud apparently escalated after Harry's July visit. The Duke of Sussex – who ditched royal duties in 2020 – visited the U.K. with his wife and kids to kick off the one-year countdown to his wounded warrior Invictus Games Birmingham in 2027.

Sources say the king's warm welcome to the Sussexes infuriated William, 44, who, by some accounts, suspects his brother's decision to come home is a strategic move for a fight for a substantial inheritance share.

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The Power Struggle Grows

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The king kicked the feud up a notch when he threatened to erase William from his will.
Source: MEGA

The king kicked the feud up a notch when he threatened to erase William from his will.

Charles furthered tensions when he reportedly vowed to cut William from his will and hand the $2billion fortune to Harry, whom Charles has long called his "beloved son."

Now tipsters confide the two brothers are maneuvering behind the scenes, enlisting their respective Buckingham Palace allies as the power struggle explodes.

"It tears him to pieces that the family will be left with this horrific mess to clear up," the insider said about the never-ending war. "But Charles is totally powerless to change the situation, and he knows that. And that just feeds the resentment and overall toxicity that's engulfing the whole family right now."

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