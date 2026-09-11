EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' $200Million Funeral and Succession Plans Underway as 'Dying' Monarch Has Just 'Months to Live'

Charles was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and has remained on outpatient treatment ever since. The 77-year-old has been photographed recently looking unsteady and nearly falling over at events, fueling speculation and concern that the end may be near.

"Funeral and succession plans have been quietly underway for a while now, but arrangements are now being ramped up in light of the king’s fading health," one palace insider revealed.

Meanwhile, sources confide royal handlers are working overtime to hide the king's allegedly worsening health.

"The palace is keen to project a positive image, briefing everyone that he's making great strides in his recovery and that there's no cause for alarm," a second source spilled. "But behind the scenes, there's little doubt things are pretty bleak."