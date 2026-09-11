Dolly Parton Family War: Country Icon's Loved Ones Battling It Out for Control of $650Million Fortune Just Weeks Following Her Tragic Death

A source claimed a war is happening, "especially among some of the family members who don't really work, have wreaked havoc in their hometown [of Sevierville, Tennessee], and were living off Dolly."

Parton, who died a year after her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, passed away at 82, is survived by six of her 11 siblings – along with dozens of nieces, nephews, and their children. However, according to insiders, not everyone may end up with cash, including her sister Freida, 69, who is believed to have been cut out of the will.

The source claimed Freida may have been left on the sidelines due to several legal battles involving the I Will Always Love You hitmaker, including a now-settled 1989 workers' compensation claim against Dollywood after Freida hurt her back while working at the theme park.

The drama seemed to continue in 2000, when Parton and eight of her siblings went to court seeking control of their parents Robert and Avie's financial and personal affairs.