EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Private Secrets Revealed After 50 Years

Before Dean's death in March 2025 at age 82, Parton admitted the devoted couple thought flirting with others was "fine" and explained, "It’s very healthy for the both of us."

In 1984, she even confessed, "I've had my little affairs," adding, "I've been tempted many times, and I admit I've given in more than once — but not as many times as people believe."

One of those supposed times allegedly involved her hunky security guard, Mark Kiracofe. In the early 1990s, insiders claimed the Grammy winner and her side squeeze kept their affair a secret by concealing their affection in public.

"They are just very, very discreet about the whole thing," an insider whispered at the time. "On the road they're always registered in separate rooms — even though in most cases, the rooms are adjoining."