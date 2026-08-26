Dolly Parton's Sad Final Days: Country Icon 'Lost Her Hair' and was 'Confined to Bed' as she 'Knew Her Life Was Almost Over'
Aug. 26 2026, Updated 7:28 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton spent the final few weeks of her life hidden away behind the gates of her Tennessee compound as she "didn't want the world to know she was very sick," according to new claims
RadarOnline.com can reveal only a country icon's inner circle were aware of the severity of her illness, which resulted in her losing her famous hair and becoming increasingly skinny.
Parton Became A Recluse Inside Sprawling Mansion
But in her final interview, published four days before her death, she gave no indication of how serious her health problems were, telling People: "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl (her late husband)."
However, in reality, Parton "knew her life was almost over."
A source told The Daily Mail: "When Dolly told People she was still working and healing, she knew her life was almost over.
"She tried to reassure her legions of fans that she wasn't critically ill. But she knew her time was almost up. She was being her brave Dolly self, not wanting to let her fans down."
But the more her health declined, she withdrew further into herself.
Another insider said: "She really didn't leave her home in Tennessee for the past year. She stayed inside.
'There Were Whispers She Had Cancer'
"The house is massive, and there are vast grounds, so she didn't need to leave.
"Six months ago, I was told that she was not taking on any new projects, that she had to focus on her health, and was not able to travel or have visitors.
"But no one would say what she had. There were whispers it was cancer, but no one would confirm it."
In her final weeks, it is understood that Parton was largely confined to her bed.
An insider explained: "Her last few days were spent in bed. She was not doing well.
"She had lost all her hair, which she didn't have much of anyway as she relied on wigs most of her life.
"And she was very thin. She was skinny. It is said that family were by her side."
Died 'Surrounded By Loved Ones'
The country legend's team told TMZ that she was "surrounded by loved ones" when she passed away at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Tuesday, August 25.
As Radar previously reported, Parton's nephew, Brian Seaver, announced that the music icon died in a video shared to her official social media.
He did not mention her alleged cancer diagnosis or give deeper insight into her cause of death at the time.
"Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he said. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."
She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not," he continued. "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."
Speaking directly to her millions of fans, Seaver referenced one of her hit songs as he assured them, "She will always love you."