Dolly Parton's Sad Final Days: Country Icon 'Lost Her Hair' and was 'Confined to Bed' as she 'Knew Her Life Was Almost Over'

But in her final interview, published four days before her death, she gave no indication of how serious her health problems were, telling People: "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl (her late husband)."

However, in reality, Parton "knew her life was almost over."

A source told The Daily Mail: "When Dolly told People she was still working and healing, she knew her life was almost over.

"She tried to reassure her legions of fans that she wasn't critically ill. But she knew her time was almost up. She was being her brave Dolly self, not wanting to let her fans down."

But the more her health declined, she withdrew further into herself.

Another insider said: "She really didn't leave her home in Tennessee for the past year. She stayed inside.