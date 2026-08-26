Dolly Parton Revealed Who Inspired Her Iconic 'Cartoon' Look in Resurfaced Interview With Ellen DeGeneres: 'The Town Trash W----'

Dolly Parton rocked a distinct appearance during her time in the spotlight – and she dished to Ellen DeGeneres about her inspiration. The country star, who died on August 25 at age 80, often appeared in a large, blonde wig with dramatic makeup. She wasn't afraid to show off some skin even when the culture leaned more conservative. Her inspiration was actually a local woman from her town "way back in the mountains," RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Dolly Parton Spills on Her Iconic Look

Source: MEGA Parton admitted her inspiration came from someone in her hometown.

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While speaking with DeGeneres, who pointed out Parton previously referred to herself as "a cartoon," the country star decided to give "honest truth" about her presentation. Parton recalled her modest upbringing when her family would "only go to town every once in a while." However, on those rare occurrences, she would always see a woman who she referred to as "the town trash wh---." She added, "But I thought she was beautiful. I didn't know what any of that meant and I would just see this woman with yellow hair piled on her head, her bright red lipstick, red nails, high-heeled shoes. And I thought she was the prettiest I'd ever seen." Her mother, though, didn't share the same sentiment, telling a young Parton the woman was "trash." This didn't deter Parton who told DeGeneres, "And I thought to myself, 'That's what I want to be when I grow up is trash.' Because I thought that was a word for how she looked and that was how to look, so I grew up to look just like her."

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Star Protects Identity of Muse

Source: MEGA She chose not to get specific for the family's sake.

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The mystery woman's name was never revealed. Parton preferred to keep that detail a secret to protect the woman's family. She admitted the woman, though, was no longer alive as she was older even when Parton was a child. "She might not have been a wh---. She might have been like me. She might have just looked like one. Maybe she thought that was a pretty way to look because I know most girls, most country girls, that's the way you think you're supposed to look." Parton also detailed the lengths she went to, even early on, to gain her signature look with very little money in the family. "We had nothing, " she said, before explaining her makeup routine, like painting her eyebrows with burnt kitchen matches. Parton also told the TV host she'd use ripe berries in the summer to make a blush. She said, "I used to make a little water dye. It makes a little, and then you have a little rouge and so you'll figure it out if you're inclined."

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Ellen DeGeneres Honors Late Star

Source: MEGA DeGeneres posted the clip a day before Parton's passing.

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DeGeneres shared the clip from their interview together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before the news of Parton's death spread. Once word from the family came that Parton left the world, the media figure edited the post's caption. She said, "I posted this yesterday. I can’t believe the news today. What a legend we have lost. Sending love to everyone who loved her. Dolly Parton told me about the real person she modeled her look after." Fans paid tribute to the singer in the comments. One person wrote, "She hasn't judged a soul on this planet." Another added, "The world definitely got a little dimmer with her passing. What an incredibly honest and kind woman. May she rest easy."

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Parton Dies at Age 80

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Source: MEGA The country legend reportedly died after a brief stint with cancer.