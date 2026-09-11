Jim Thornton Defended By Predator Chat Room He Allegedly Viewed — As 'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Fired After Incident

The 61-year-old Wheel of Fortune announcer was suspended from the show after allegedly openly viewing the site while aboard an airplane. The website, LifeLine, "remains active, and the chat opens whenever a volunteer is able to staff it."

After Jim Thornton was allegedly caught viewing a controversial chatroom meant for sexual predators, the moderators responded with a sense of empathy for the TV host, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

They opted to explain the purpose behind their site. "It exists because most people attracted to minors are fully capable of behaving responsibly, yet extremely distressed by the stigmatization of their feelings," the statement said. "They need a place to talk, ensuring better mental health, leading to more positive outcomes for themselves and their local communities."

In a statement to their site, they explained they operate "a support chat room for people attracted to children and adolescents." The site is not meant to promote individuals acting on those urges and any "illicit behavior, including the sharing of criminalized images." In response to violations, members, according to the site, are banned and their messages removed.

The moderators of the site acknowledged the media coverage of Thornton's alleged participation in the chatroom, which was captured in photos obtained by TMZ . The site wished to "clarify our purpose and explain the need for such a service."

As such, the site is meant to reduce the number of individuals acting on their attraction in an effort to make communities safer. They consider themselves a "support service," emphasizing that they do not encourage a feeling of "shame" amongst their chatters. Instead, they work to divert users from "making bad decisions" by allowing those individuals a place to make comments or send messages that others may find "offensive."

Their caveat is that those messages must not "cross legal boundaries or put anyone at risk of harm."

The site further underscored concern that "there is no safe way for minor-attracted people to access support in the majority of cases" out of fear of being reported to authorities. They noted, "Who would seek therapy under the very real threat of being outed and shunned as a 'p--------'?"

Alluding to the reaction to Thornton's alleged browsing of the site, they added, "The metaphorical lynching of the celebrity who allegedly visited our chat illustrates this clearly."

They claimed minor-attracted people face a world which is "incredibly hateful and punitive. This desperately needs to change."