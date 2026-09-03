'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Jim Thornton Edited Out of Future Episodes Amid Suspension Over 'Airline Incident'

Thornton, who first appeared on the game show in 2011, has been suspected by bosses while they probe an investigation into an alleged ‘airline incident.’

As Radar reported, the announcer will be recast until Sony completes the investigation.

Sony said in a statement: "We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation."

TMZ reported the probe is connected to an incident aboard an American Airlines flight in May.