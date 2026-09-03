'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Jim Thornton Edited Out of Future Episodes Amid Suspension Over 'Airline Incident'
Sept. 3 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET
Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton has been scrubbed from upcoming episodes following his suspension, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the show veteran, 61, reportedly recorded a month’s worth of episodes which have yet to air, but will now be edited out when the popular series returns for a new season on September 14.
Thornton Recast During Investigation
Thornton, who first appeared on the game show in 2011, has been suspected by bosses while they probe an investigation into an alleged ‘airline incident.’
As Radar reported, the announcer will be recast until Sony completes the investigation.
Sony said in a statement: "We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation."
TMZ reported the probe is connected to an incident aboard an American Airlines flight in May.
Breaking His Silence On Alleged Incident
A fellow passenger allegedly raised concerns about Thornton to a flight attendant, and law enforcement officers were waiting when the aircraft arrived at Los Angeles International Airport.
Thornton was questioned before being allowed to leave and was not arrested or charged. His attorney denied that the television announcer committed a crime.
Thornton "did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested, and has not been charged with any crime," the attorney told TMZ. "When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less, immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred and told my client he was free to go."
Airline Confirms Customer Reported 'Concerns' Onboard Flight
American Airlines separately confirmed that authorities met the May 14 flight after it landed. "On May 14, American Airlines Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport following concerns reported by a customer onboard," the airline said.
Despite his suspension, Thornton could still be heard on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune because the program had been recorded before Sony took action.
Thornton has served as the show’s announcer since 2011, taking over following the death of longtime announcer Charlie O’Donnell in November 2010.
O’Donnell was a part of the competition series from 1975 to 1980, and then again from 1989 to 2010.
Thornton notably worked alongside former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak up until the latter retired from the show after more than four decades in 2024.
He has appeared in more than 2,200 episodes of the show.
While Wheel of Fortune audiences oftentimes only heard him on the program, Thornton did make his way in front of the camera during a 2023 bonus round when a contestant named Sarah Ward requested to meet him.
"I love Jim Thornton so much," she exclaimed to host Sajak, who himself quipped at the time, "Did any money change hands at all?"
The camera cut to Thornton in his booth as he assured Sajak, "No, I promise, I promise, no!"
As Ward put it, "I just love him!"