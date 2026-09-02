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Home > News > Wheel Of Fortune

Veteran 'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Suspended: Jim Thornton Subject of 'Thorough Investigation' by Show Bosses After Alleged Airline Incident

picture of Jim Thornton
Source: MEGA

'Wheel of Fortune' announcer Jim Thornton has been suspended after an alleged airline incident.

Sept. 2 2026, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

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Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton has been suspended after an alleged airline incident, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran star, 61, is going to recast while bosses carry out an investigation into the incident, which took place earlier this year.

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Passenger 'Complained' About Star Onboard Flight

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picture of Jim Thornton
Source: MEGA

Thornton was questioned by officers and released upon arrival at destination.

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A spokesperson told PageSix: "We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton.

"He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune, and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation."

According to TMZ, Thornton was on a flight in May when a fellow passenger allegedly complained about him to a flight attendant.

Thornton’s attorney told the publication the announcer “did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested, and has not been charged with any crime.

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Thornton 'Did Not Engage In Any Illegal Conduct'

picture of Jim Thornton
Source: @WHEELOFFORTUNE;YOUTUBE

Thornton's attorney confirmed announcer had not been charged with any crime.

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"When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less, immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred and told my client he was free to go.”

American Airlines confirmed that an alleged incident was reported on the flight heading to Los Angeles International Airport on May 14, and officers were notified.

Thornton first joined Wheel of Fortune in 2011 after former announcer Charlie O'Donnell died from congestive heart failure at the age of 78.

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A Veteran Of 2,200 Episodes

picture of Jim Thornton
Source: MEGA

Thornton joined 'Wheel of Fortune' in 2011.

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O’Donnell was a part of the competition series from 1975 to 1980, and then again from 1989 to 2010.

Thornton notably worked alongside former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak up until the latter retired from the show after more than four decades in 2024.

He has appeared in more than 2,200 episodes of the show.

While Wheel of Fortune audiences oftentimes only heard him on the program, Thornton did make his way in front of the camera during a 2023 bonus round when a contestant named SarahWard requested to meet him.

"I love Jim Thornton so much," she exclaimed to host Sajak, who himself quipped at the time, "Did any money change hands at all?"

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picture of Jim Thornton
Source: MEGA

Thornton is also presents a show on all-news radio KNX 1070 in Los Angeles.

The camera cut to Thornton in his booth as he assured Sajak, "No, I promise, I promise, no!"

As Ward put it, "I just love him!"

Thornton is also known as the afternoon anchor on all-news radio KNX 1070 in Los Angeles.

He has lent his voice to Johnny Gomez in Celebrity Deathmatch and the announcer on The Cleveland Show. His video game credits include additional voice work on Hitman: Blood Money and a role as a DJ in Mafia II.

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