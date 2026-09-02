Veteran 'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Suspended: Jim Thornton Subject of 'Thorough Investigation' by Show Bosses After Alleged Airline Incident

O’Donnell was a part of the competition series from 1975 to 1980, and then again from 1989 to 2010.

Thornton notably worked alongside former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak up until the latter retired from the show after more than four decades in 2024.

He has appeared in more than 2,200 episodes of the show.

While Wheel of Fortune audiences oftentimes only heard him on the program, Thornton did make his way in front of the camera during a 2023 bonus round when a contestant named SarahWard requested to meet him.

"I love Jim Thornton so much," she exclaimed to host Sajak, who himself quipped at the time, "Did any money change hands at all?"