EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern Staffers Expose Alleged 'Reign of Terror' Behind Radio Show

"People were warned before any company parties not to speak to Howard, with the added note that people have actually gotten fired for it," an insider reportedly said after the cutbacks.

Shock jock Howard Stern terrorized his staff by running a "cult-like atmosphere" before coldly overseeing the "cost-cutting" axing of 12 members of his team, while he takes home a reported $100million a year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders shared Stern's staff was terrified of their boss and desperately sought his approval as though he were lording it over a cult.

"I think that a lot of them acted out to get that attention. You go into that compound, and it's just pictures of Howard everywhere," the insider recently claimed.

"And it all seems light and fun, but once you step back, you see it as something else."

Many of the fired staffers have now refused to sign NDAs after being brutally let go and are angling for better severance packages in the process, sources said.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed "King of All Media" has been laughing all the way to the bank.

The Private Parts star loudly crowed after signing his most recent contract in December, saying: "I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all."