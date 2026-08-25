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EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern Staffers Expose Alleged 'Reign of Terror' Behind Radio Show

Howard Stern staffers claim a 'reign of terror' created turmoil behind the scenes of his radio show.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern staffers claim a 'reign of terror' created turmoil behind the scenes of his radio show.

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Aug. 25 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Shock jock Howard Stern terrorized his staff by running a "cult-like atmosphere" before coldly overseeing the "cost-cutting" axing of 12 members of his team, while he takes home a reported $100million a year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"People were warned before any company parties not to speak to Howard, with the added note that people have actually gotten fired for it," an insider reportedly said after the cutbacks.

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Staffers Describe Stern’s ‘Cult’ Atmosphere

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Howard Stern & Beth Stern honorary cochairs at animal benefit
Source: RR5 / WENN.com / MEGA

Howard Stern & Beth Stern honorary cochairs at animal benefit

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Insiders shared Stern's staff was terrified of their boss and desperately sought his approval as though he were lording it over a cult.

"I think that a lot of them acted out to get that attention. You go into that compound, and it's just pictures of Howard everywhere," the insider recently claimed.

"And it all seems light and fun, but once you step back, you see it as something else."

Many of the fired staffers have now refused to sign NDAs after being brutally let go and are angling for better severance packages in the process, sources said.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed "King of All Media" has been laughing all the way to the bank.

The Private Parts star loudly crowed after signing his most recent contract in December, saying: "I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all."

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Ex-Staffers Blast Stern’s Behavior

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Former on-air personality John Melendez claimed hallways had to be cleared before Stern walked through.
Source: AR4 / WENN.com / MEGA

Former on-air personality John Melendez claimed hallways had to be cleared before Stern walked through.

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As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a long line of staffers have come forward to paint the 72-year-old radio icon as a cheap, petty, vengeful monster who makes accused bully Ellen DeGeneres look like Mr. Rogers.

"The hallway had to be cleared out before he walks down," said John Melendez, aka "Stuttering John," a former on-air crony.

Another comic said he was warned to "not look" directly at Howard if he wanted airtime.

Scott Salem, a longtime engineer and on-air personality, asked if he could put up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his wife's cancer treatments in 2017 – and was told he could, but only if it did not mention Stern's name or that of the show.

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Stern Faces More Staff Backlash

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Comic Artie Lange publicly criticized his former boss in 2018 after years on Stern's show.
Source: DT2 / WENN.com / MEGA

Comic Artie Lange publicly criticized his former boss in 2018 after years on Stern's show.

More recently, Stern and wife, Beth Ostrosky, were sued by a former assistant for allegedly creating a "hostile work environment." Stern denied the legal claim and called it "a thinly veiled shakedown."

Comic Artie Lange, a star on the show from 2001 to 2009, said about his former boss on Twitter in 2018: "Ask yourself why all of ur ex loyal servants hate you."

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