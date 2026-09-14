Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children 'Removed From School' in UK Over 'Security Fears' — Just Two Days After Starting
Sept. 14 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly yanked their children out of their new British prep school after just two days amid fresh security concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giving Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, a British education was reportedly a driving force behind the Sussexes' sudden return to the U.K. after six years in Montecito, California, but that dream now appears to have come to a temporary, dramatic halt.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pulled Children From School After 2 Days
"The decision for the children to move schools was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," a spokesperson for Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, said in a statement issued on Monday, September 14.
It continued, "The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."
The school in question where the children were attending was never publicly identified.
Meghan Markle Accused By Critics of Breaching Her Family's Security
The news comes a day after the former actress shared the first photos and videos of the family settling into their new life in England via Instagram. However, critics accused Markle of breaching her own privacy by showing identifiable glimpses of where the foursome is staying.
The montage showed Harry and Markle strolling along a wooded footpath, while another idyllic shot featured Archie running alongside his sister Lilibet as she rode her bike down a private road, with a seemingly endless herd of deer dramatically racing across the field in front of them.
The most telling shot was of Harry and the kids in a small boat on a private fishing pond, with a distinctive stone bridge featuring a rounded arch and decorative ball-topped pillars spanning the lake seen clearly in the background, leading many to speculate that the Sussexes are staying at the private estate of a billionaire benefactor friend.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Continue to Fight for Taxpayer Funded Security Team
Harry and Markle lost their taxpayer-funded security after quitting life as working royals in 2020, leaving the couple to personally shoulder their reported eye-watering $3million-a-year protection bill while living in Montecito.
The prince also lost the automatic overseas protection he had enjoyed as a working royal, meaning he could no longer count on publicly funded police security wherever he traveled, a dramatic downgrade that has fueled his years-long battle for protection for himself and his family.
The disgruntled duke has spent years demanding a fresh security assessment, and after the Sussexes’ return to Britain, RAVEC – the Royal and VIP Executive Committee – has now ordered new reviews for both the petulant prince and his wife.
King Charles Reveals No Changes to Sussexes Security Status Despite Move to U.K.
Harry's father, King Charles III, made it clear that the Sussexes are still not working members of the royal family despite their return and reported desire to resume working with pre-Megxit charities.
The head of royal households, Lord Chamberlain, circulated the guidance to senior figures across the government, military and Lord Lieutenancies "to help avoid doubt or confusion" about the couple's status.
It noted that “Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant Police authorities," and not the palace.
The letter also appeared to knock Harry and Meghan further down the royal pecking order by bluntly referring to them as "private citizens," stressing that any charitable endeavors would not be carried out on behalf of the Crown but instead be “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”
The missive also reminded all parties that the couple's HRH status remained "in abeyance."
The Sussexes were reportedly furious with the letter, especially being referred to as "private citizens," with a source inside their camp insisting they see themselves more as "public figures."