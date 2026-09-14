Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children 'Removed From School' in UK Over 'Security Fears' — Just Two Days After Starting

Giving Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, a British education was reportedly a driving force behind the Sussexes' sudden return to the U.K. after six years in Montecito, California, but that dream now appears to have come to a temporary, dramatic halt.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly yanked their children out of their new British prep school after just two days amid fresh security concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple are said to have pulled out their young children from school.

"The decision for the children to move schools was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," a spokesperson for Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, said in a statement issued on Monday, September 14.

It continued, "The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

The school in question where the children were attending was never publicly identified.