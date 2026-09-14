Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children 'Removed From School' in UK Over 'Security Fears' — Just Two Days After Starting

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pulled their children from their new school after only two days.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly yanked their children out of their new British prep school after just two days amid fresh security concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Giving Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, a British education was reportedly a driving force behind the Sussexes' sudden return to the U.K. after six years in Montecito, California, but that dream now appears to have come to a temporary, dramatic halt.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pulled Children From School After 2 Days

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The couple are said to have pulled out their young children from school.

"The decision for the children to move schools was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," a spokesperson for Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, said in a statement issued on Monday, September 14.

It continued, "The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

The school in question where the children were attending was never publicly identified.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Accused By Critics of Breaching Her Family's Security

photo of Prince Harry fishing
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle was accused of breaching her own security by showing off where the family is staying while in the U.K.

The news comes a day after the former actress shared the first photos and videos of the family settling into their new life in England via Instagram. However, critics accused Markle of breaching her own privacy by showing identifiable glimpses of where the foursome is staying.

The montage showed Harry and Markle strolling along a wooded footpath, while another idyllic shot featured Archie running alongside his sister Lilibet as she rode her bike down a private road, with a seemingly endless herd of deer dramatically racing across the field in front of them.

The most telling shot was of Harry and the kids in a small boat on a private fishing pond, with a distinctive stone bridge featuring a rounded arch and decorative ball-topped pillars spanning the lake seen clearly in the background, leading many to speculate that the Sussexes are staying at the private estate of a billionaire benefactor friend.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Continue to Fight for Taxpayer Funded Security Team

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle want taxpayer funded security now that they've moved back to Britain.

Harry and Markle lost their taxpayer-funded security after quitting life as working royals in 2020, leaving the couple to personally shoulder their reported eye-watering $3million-a-year protection bill while living in Montecito.

The prince also lost the automatic overseas protection he had enjoyed as a working royal, meaning he could no longer count on publicly funded police security wherever he traveled, a dramatic downgrade that has fueled his years-long battle for protection for himself and his family.

The disgruntled duke has spent years demanding a fresh security assessment, and after the Sussexes’ return to Britain, RAVEC – the Royal and VIP Executive Committee – has now ordered new reviews for both the petulant prince and his wife.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Accused by Critics of Being Her 'Own Biggest Threat to Security' After New Video Reveals Sussexes' U.K. Location

Queen Camilla demands King Charles choose between her and Prince Harry as palace tensions intensify.

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Demanding King Charles Choose Between Her and Prince Harry'

King Charles Reveals No Changes to Sussexes Security Status Despite Move to U.K.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles III made it clear where the palace stands with the Sussexes.

Harry's father, King Charles III, made it clear that the Sussexes are still not working members of the royal family despite their return and reported desire to resume working with pre-Megxit charities.

The head of royal households, Lord Chamberlain, circulated the guidance to senior figures across the government, military and Lord Lieutenancies "to help avoid doubt or confusion" about the couple's status.

It noted that “Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant Police authorities," and not the palace.

The letter also appeared to knock Harry and Meghan further down the royal pecking order by bluntly referring to them as "private citizens," stressing that any charitable endeavors would not be carried out on behalf of the Crown but instead be “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

The missive also reminded all parties that the couple's HRH status remained "in abeyance."

The Sussexes were reportedly furious with the letter, especially being referred to as "private citizens," with a source inside their camp insisting they see themselves more as "public figures."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.