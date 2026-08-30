King Charles 'Encouraged' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Return to U.K. in Bid to Reunite Royal Family, Source Claims

A friend of King Charles revealed that Harry was "informally encouraged by King Charles to return to the U.K. because the king believes that the royal family is stronger united," the source told The Daily Beast.

The friend added, "The king's faith has played a part, but ultimately this is a strategic decision for the good of the family. The stand-off needed to be resolved."

The source also indicated that King Charles' plans could not have progressed while Harry's legal disputes remained unresolved.

They described it as "vanishingly unlikely" that Harry would appeal his civil court defeat involving the publisher of The Daily Mail.