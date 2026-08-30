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Home > Royals News > King Charles III

King Charles 'Encouraged' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Return to U.K. in Bid to Reunite Royal Family, Source Claims

split image of King Charles; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

King Charles III reportedly had a role in encouraging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K.

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Aug. 30 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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King Charles III reportedly had a hand in "encouraging" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. after years of tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, a friend of the monarch has revealed what was allegedly happening behind the scenes.

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King Charles Wants to Resolve the Family Rift

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image of King Charles friend said the monarch's faith influenced his thinking, but described his decision as a strategic move.
Source: MEGA

King Charles friend said the monarch's faith influenced his thinking, but described his decision as a strategic move.

A friend of King Charles revealed that Harry was "informally encouraged by King Charles to return to the U.K. because the king believes that the royal family is stronger united," the source told The Daily Beast.

The friend added, "The king's faith has played a part, but ultimately this is a strategic decision for the good of the family. The stand-off needed to be resolved."

The source also indicated that King Charles' plans could not have progressed while Harry's legal disputes remained unresolved.

They described it as "vanishingly unlikely" that Harry would appeal his civil court defeat involving the publisher of The Daily Mail.

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Prince William Was Still the King's 'Top Priority'

image of King Charles reportedly said that Prince William and the future of the monarchy remain his 'top priority.'
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly said that Prince William and the future of the monarchy remain his 'top priority.'

Questions remain over whether Prince William was comfortable with his father's apparent decision to allow Harry and Meghan to re-establish themselves in Britain.

However, the king's friend claimed William and the future of the monarchy were King Charles "top priority."

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Locals Are Awaiting the Sussexes Return

image of Locals are anticipating the Sussexes return.
Source: MEGA

Locals are anticipating the Sussexes return.

The Sussexes are believed to be staying with hedge fund billionaire Ian Wace and his wife, former model Saffron Aldridge.

One source spoke about the locals, saying, "A lot of them simply can't wait to see if Meghan really is as ghastly as everyone makes out."

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Royal Sources Say King Charles Is Giving Sussexes a Fresh Start

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image of One source said King Charles was giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a chance to start again in the U.K.
Source: MEGA

One source said King Charles was giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a chance to start again in the U.K.

Another friend of other royals, told The Royalist, "If the king didn't want Harry and Meghan here, they wouldn't be here. Words would have been dropped in the right ears to ostracize them and the newspapers would have been briefed that the king was not on board with it. That is very definitely not happening."

They continued, "The king clearly wants them to be happy and settle here, and he and his staff are doing nothing to obstruct that. It's a huge opportunity for Harry and Meghan to start again."

Although Harry and Meghan plan to keep their Montecito, California, home, the couple are reportedly preparing to establish a "private, non-royal home base in Britain."

The decision reportedly came together quickly, with King Charles only learning of the couple's plans on Sunday, August 16. People reported on the move three days later.

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