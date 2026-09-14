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Home > News > Porn Star

Japanese Adult Star Dead at 25 by Suspected Suicide — as Her Body Is Found in Tokyo's Red-Light District

Hana Kuraki was a newcomer to the adult industry.
Source: @hana_kuraki87/Instagram

Hana Kuraki was a newcomer to the adult industry.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

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A Japanese adult film star who was recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident has taken her own life in Tokyo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hana Kuraki, 25, allegedly died by suicide, and her body was found in the apartment of a prominent Kabukicho red-light district club owner on September 12.

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Friend Made Heartbreaking Announcement About Hana Kuraki's Death

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Photo of Hana Kuraki
Source: @hana_kuraki87/Instagram

Hana Kuranki was only 25 years old at the time of her death.

"I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hana Kuraki. I offer my sincere condolences," club host Sakito wrote in a lengthy post on X.

The amateur MMA fighter went on to clarify "misunderstandings" being reported about the death, noting he was "not the first person on the scene," but he was contacted by a friend who discovered Kuraki's body.

Sakito said he immediately "rushed" to the apartment and "ended up handling the communication with the police officers and detectives at the scene," while also alerting the homeowner, Shota Haira, who claimed to be in a meeting and couldn't head to the location for several hours.

The club host went on to claim he'd been "hearing from Hana for some time about her troubles and concerns regarding her relationship" with Haira, "and there were many times when she seemed really distressed. That's why, even now, after this incident, I can't help but think, 'Wasn't there more I could have done?' or 'Wasn't there some way I could have saved her?'"

Sakito noted that in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, "I believe that showing consideration for the deceased Hana, as well as her family and friends, should take absolute priority over speculation or escalating conflicts."

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Hana Kurkai Shared Lingerie Photos With Fans

Photo of Hana Kuraki
Source: @hana_kuraki87/Instagram

Hana Kuraki loved sharing photos with her fans on Instagram.

Kuraki was a relative newcomer to Japan's adult industry, entering the profession in 2024 after studying at beauty school and working as a hair and makeup assistant.

On Instagram, she frequently showed off her figure in snaps, while keeping her captions decidedly more mundane, casually telling followers about everyday updates like getting a fresh haircut or having her makeup done.

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Hana Kuraki Was Involved in an Early Summer Car Accident

Photo of Hana Kuraki
Source: @hana_kuraki87/Instagram

Hana Kuraki attended an adult expo in Taiwan in April.

On June 7, Kuraki shared an announcement with fans after suffering face and jaw injuries in a horrific traffic accident.

"I’ve decided to take a break for a while, so I’ll be suspending activities for a certain period," she wrote on X, while noting that she wanted to "keep up with filming if I can."

"As for the events currently scheduled, I’ll provide an update when I can," Kuraki told fans about upcoming public appearances.

Before her accident, the adult video star attended the Taiwan Adult Expo Taipei 2026 in April and shared photos on Instagram of herself posing with an award in a white gown and glittering tiara.

"Thank you for 3 days TAE. Until we meet again," Kurarki noted in the caption.

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Questions Linger About Hana Kuraki's Car Accident

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Photo of Hana Kuraki
Source: @hana_kuraki87/Instagram

There are linkering questions about Hana Kuraki's car accident.

According to The Tokyo Reporter, a whistleblower came forward claiming Kuraki's injuries were allegedly sustained when apartment owner Taira suddenly accelerated his luxury Maybach as she was attempting to get inside, causing her to be dragged across the pavement.

Leaked documents are also said to include out-of-court settlement agreements involving allegations of assault and theft, along with an apology letter purportedly written by Taira.

Critics have claimed such private payouts can be used to keep damaging allegations in the nightlife underworld from spilling into public view.

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