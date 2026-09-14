Japanese Adult Star Dead at 25 by Suspected Suicide — as Her Body Is Found in Tokyo's Red-Light District

"I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hana Kuraki. I offer my sincere condolences," club host Sakito wrote in a lengthy post on X.

The amateur MMA fighter went on to clarify "misunderstandings" being reported about the death, noting he was "not the first person on the scene," but he was contacted by a friend who discovered Kuraki's body.

Sakito said he immediately "rushed" to the apartment and "ended up handling the communication with the police officers and detectives at the scene," while also alerting the homeowner, Shota Haira, who claimed to be in a meeting and couldn't head to the location for several hours.

The club host went on to claim he'd been "hearing from Hana for some time about her troubles and concerns regarding her relationship" with Haira, "and there were many times when she seemed really distressed. That's why, even now, after this incident, I can't help but think, 'Wasn't there more I could have done?' or 'Wasn't there some way I could have saved her?'"

Sakito noted that in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, "I believe that showing consideration for the deceased Hana, as well as her family and friends, should take absolute priority over speculation or escalating conflicts."