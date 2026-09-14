Mitch McConnell Has Made Thousands of Dollars Despite Not Being Seen in Public in Over 3 Months

Jennings, McConnell's former aide, claimed he had spoken with the politician and said on X, "He's still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes… about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."

He later added on the news network, "When I heard his voice today, and he was clearly keeping up with stuff, that made me happy to hear from him because like everybody else, I've been, you know, somewhat in the dark about it, but to hear him talking and to know that he’s also talking to the Senate leadership, it made me pretty happy."

Jennings, however, offered no proof that the conversation ever occurred, and months later added that McConnell "intends to finish out the term that he has."

Earlier this month, Jennings once again commented on McConnell, making it clear that "between now and the 14th, they need to tell the people of Kentucky his intentions on going back to the Senate floor. There's votes on the floor. There'll be votes in committee."