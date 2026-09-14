Mitch McConnell Has Made Thousands of Dollars Despite Not Being Seen in Public in Over 3 Months
Sept. 14 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Mitch McConnell may be missing in action, but he has apparently continued to reel in thousands of dollars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 84-year-old was rushed to the hospital on June 14 after reportedly being found "unconscious" inside his home. And while his camp released a statement claiming the Kentucky senator was "improving," he has yet to make a public appearance to confirm the update.
How Much Has Mitch McConnell Made?
According to a report, McConnell, who earns an annual salary of $174,000, still made $43,500 in taxpayer-funded paychecks during his 92-day absence from Congress.
McConnell's team also cashed in, as his six highest-paid staffers earned a combined $318,688 pre-tax in the past 92 days as their boss remains out of the spotlight. His office is led by Chief of Staff Terry Carmack, who earns $226,000 annually, as well as communications Director Stephanie Penn, who earns nearly $215,000 per year.
While McConnell was expected to make his return on Monday, September 14, when the Senate reconvenes, he will still make almost $500 even if he does not make an appearance.
Following his hospitalization, many Republicans and notable conservative voices had claimed they had spoken with McConnell, including CNN commentator Scott Jennings.
Scott Jennings' Mitch McConnell Claims
Jennings, McConnell's former aide, claimed he had spoken with the politician and said on X, "He's still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes… about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."
He later added on the news network, "When I heard his voice today, and he was clearly keeping up with stuff, that made me happy to hear from him because like everybody else, I've been, you know, somewhat in the dark about it, but to hear him talking and to know that he’s also talking to the Senate leadership, it made me pretty happy."
Jennings, however, offered no proof that the conversation ever occurred, and months later added that McConnell "intends to finish out the term that he has."
Earlier this month, Jennings once again commented on McConnell, making it clear that "between now and the 14th, they need to tell the people of Kentucky his intentions on going back to the Senate floor. There's votes on the floor. There'll be votes in committee."
Kentucky Governor Begs for Mitch McConnell Update
He noted, "There's things coming up that are important to the people of Kentucky."
Meanwhile, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a letter asking McConnell for transparency about his current health condition to put the theories to rest.
"Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and well-being, and ability to hold office," Beshear wrote at the time.
He added, "I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health." Conservative mouthpiece and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer had previously claimed McConnell was "brain dead" and a "vegetable" following his health crisis, but that was never confirmed.
'Dead Or Alive'
Marjorie Taylor Greene also questioned McConnell's condition while speaking about making a lifelong career out of serving in the nation's capital.
"From the beginning, the lane that I've been in has always been America First, and that was a part of MAGA, which has now broken off, " Greene told PBS Firing Line host Margaret Hoover. And now I think I represent many Americans who find themselves completely disenfranchised by the Republican Party."
She quipped, "And I never went to Washington to cling to power until I'm dead or alive, like Mitch McConnell. We don't even know!"