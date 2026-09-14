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Home > News > Tupac Shakur

Tupac Killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Racked Up Serious Jail Violations Before Murder Conviction

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis caused trouble behind bars while waiting to be tried for the murder of Tupac Shakur.
Source: MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis caused trouble behind bars while waiting to be tried for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Tupac Shakur's convicted killer's criminal activity reportedly continued behind bars as well, RadarOnline.com has learned, as he waited in prison for years to face justice for the rap icon's murder.

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis racked up a slew of accusations and charges while incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas from the time he was first arrested on September 29, 2023, through the start of his murder trial.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Reprimanded for Bad Behavior Behind Bars

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Davis was arrested and charged with the murder in 2023, and apparently was uncooperative multiple times in jail.
Source: MEGA

Davis was arrested and charged with the murder in 2023, and apparently was uncooperative multiple times in jail.

Davis was convicted on August 31 of orchestrating Shakur's murder, after spending years in limbo while the case worked its way through the court system.

But the 63-year-old apparently couldn't stay out of trouble in jail either. According to TMZ, as Davis was being escorted back to his cell by a corrections officer last December, he got into a violent fight with another inmate in the dayroom.

Prison documents reveal Davis and the other inmate engaged in "mutual combat," grappling with each other and throwing punches. The corrections officer deployed pepper spray to subdue the inmates until more guards could come and separate them.

It's not clear what started the fight, nor what punishment Davis may have received for his actions, but it was not the only time he would face discipline.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Fought with Inmates and Guards while in Jail

The former gang member reportedly fought with other inmates and guards while incarcerated.
Source: MEGA

The former gang member reportedly fought with other inmates and guards while incarcerated.

According to records from March 2024, Davis got into a heated argument with a corrections officer over when he could leave his cell for "free time." The officer allegedly informed Davis that he had lost his "free time" for the day and sent him back to his cell.

At one point, TMZ reports Davis yelled at the officer, "Who do you think you are talking to? I have been doing this s--t since before you were born."

The two allegedly continued to argue, prompting Davis to threaten to fight the officer and punch him in the "f---ing face."

Another alleged violation involving Davis and his "free time" occurred just a few months later, when, in August, he became combative after being denied the chance to make a phone call to someone to help him make bail.

Davis reportedly responded by throwing a tantrum, kicking his cell door, and calling the corrections officer a "piece of s--t." Davis was apparently locked down for 24 hours because of his verbal abuse.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Causes Chaos Inside the Courtroom

He also lashed out at prosecutors and officials inside the courtroom as well.
Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE

He also lashed out at prosecutors and officials inside the courtroom as well.

As Radar reported, Davis' behavior got him in trouble during the court trial as well, when, after a harrowing day of testimony, he mouthed off to the judge and pointed fingers at prosecutors before heading back to his cell.

The former gang member appeared livid, claiming authorities published his home address for all to see, putting his family in danger.

"They've broken into my house, vandalized my house, vandalized my wife's car because they keep giving out our address," Davis cried out in court one day after the jury was dismissed. "It's wrong. They're wrong."

One of the prosecutors fired back, chuckling at the accusation and telling the judge, "For the record, I think he's upset that I'm prosecuting him for murder."

But Judge Carli Kierny wasn't laughing, and instead admonished both sides to remind their witnesses not to communicate with Davis or his family.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis is Found Guilty of Murder

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Jurors needed only three hours to find Davis guilty of Shakur's murder.
Source: MEGA

Jurors needed only three hours to find Davis guilty of Shakur's murder.

Davis remained defiant to the end. Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before reaching their guilty verdict. Witnesses in the courtroom said Davis appeared straight-faced and silent as the judgment was read.

The 63-year-old briefly raised his fist in the air as he exited the courtroom and looked out at Shakur's family in the gallery. He told the judge only that he wanted to appeal, and then asked that his cell phone and laptop be returned to him.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13. Judge Kierny has ordered him to be held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.

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