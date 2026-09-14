Tupac Killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Racked Up Serious Jail Violations Before Murder Conviction

Davis was convicted on August 31 of orchestrating Shakur's murder, after spending years in limbo while the case worked its way through the court system.

But the 63-year-old apparently couldn't stay out of trouble in jail either. According to TMZ, as Davis was being escorted back to his cell by a corrections officer last December, he got into a violent fight with another inmate in the dayroom.

Prison documents reveal Davis and the other inmate engaged in "mutual combat," grappling with each other and throwing punches. The corrections officer deployed pepper spray to subdue the inmates until more guards could come and separate them.

It's not clear what started the fight, nor what punishment Davis may have received for his actions, but it was not the only time he would face discipline.