Don Lemon Trashes MAGA-Friendly Pundit Scott Jennings for 'Offensive' Views on CNN — 'I Don't Know Who He Is!'
Sept. 10 2026, Updated 9:04 a.m. ET
Don Lemon has blasted CNN's MAGA-friendly pundit Scott Jennings while branding Donald Trump a "terror" to the U.S.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former CNN host criticized news channels for the way they document the president during his rant, having set up his own media organisation.
Jennings 'Says More Offensive S--- On CNN Than I Have'
Lemon, 60, and Jennings, 48, often sparred together on CNN debating subjects including the Trump administration and Republican Party politics.
And liberal anchor Lemon feels Jennings gets away with far more than he was allowed during his 17-year stint at the network.
Lemon said: "I don’t know who he is.
"He says much more offensive s--- on CNN than I ever have and they fired me."
The political commentator was fired in 2023 following accusations of misogyny and misbehaviour.
Axed Amid History Of Misogynistic Behavior
He landed himself in hot water months before his axing following comments he made about Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, a former UN ambassador and governor of South Carolina, whom Lemon said was not "in her prime", a remark widely decried as sexist.
"When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s," he said.
"I'm just saying what the facts are — Google it," he added, in response to objections from his female co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.
As reported by Status, Lemon also had some harsh words to say about Trump and how networks continue to report on him.
Harsh Words About Trump
He ranted how media outlets are "hastening their own demise" in the way they cover the president, adding, "I think Donald Trump is a terror and a detriment to our country.
"And for any journalistic organization, not to admit that is a dereliction of journalistic duty," he said.
Lemon also recounted the harrowing experience of being arrested after covering an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota.
"They're trying to muzzle us. They're trying to shut us up because they have already neutered corporate media,” Lemon said.
The political commentator's rants come after RadarOnline.com told how Lemon wants to be the commander-in-chief himself.
He said: "I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States.
“People keep asking me if I'm running for president.
"I might, because people keep asking me to do it or if I'm going to do it."
He insisted his complete lack of political experience is not an obstacle.
"It seems in this day and age, you don't have to have a ton of political experience because our current president had none," he said of President Donald Trump.
Lemon says he'd need voters to "want" him to run. "I would like it to be a citizen-driven campaign for as much as it can be," he explained.
"I would rather not [take donations], but I would rather the people of the United States said, 'That's the guy that we want. I'm gonna give him $5 or $10 or something that doesn't break the bank because I know that the economy is tough,'" Lemon added.