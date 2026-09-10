Don Lemon Trashes MAGA-Friendly Pundit Scott Jennings for 'Offensive' Views on CNN — 'I Don't Know Who He Is!'

Lemon, 60, and Jennings, 48, often sparred together on CNN debating subjects including the Trump administration and Republican Party politics.

And liberal anchor Lemon feels Jennings gets away with far more than he was allowed during his 17-year stint at the network.

Lemon said: "I don’t know who he is.

"He says much more offensive s--- on CNN than I ever have and they fired me."

The political commentator was fired in 2023 following accusations of misogyny and misbehaviour.