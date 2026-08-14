EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Says He Could Be a 'Really Good' U.S. President
Aug. 14 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
CNN alum Don Lemon wants to be the commander in chief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States," says the former anchor, 60, who was fired from the news network in 2023.
"People keep asking me if I'm running for president," he said. "I might, because people keep asking me to do it or if I'm going to do it."
Lemon Addresses His Political Inexperience
He insisted his complete lack of political experience is not an obstacle.
"It seems in this day and age, you don't have to have a ton of political experience because our current president had none," he said of President Donald Trump.
Lemon says he'd need voters to "want" him to run. "I would like it to be a citizen-driven campaign for as much as it can be," he explained.
"I would rather not [take donations], but I would rather the people of the United States said, 'That's the guy that we want. I'm gonna give him $5 or $10 or something that doesn't break the bank because I know that the economy is tough,'" Lemon added.
Critics Mock Lemon's Presidential Ambitions
But critics said his presidential ambitions are just Lemon's latest attempt to parlay a string of embarrassing gaffes into a comeback.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, this past January, he was arrested while livestreaming an anti-ICE protest during services at a Minnesota church. He has pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges in the case.
While he hoped it would score him points with left-wingers, liberals like Rachel Maddow didn't take the bait and declined to invite him on her show.
Lemon's Past Controversies Resurface Again
The disgraced newsman has a lot of other baggage voters would need to overlook, including accusations of misogynistic behavior toward his CNN colleagues, which led to his firing, and a comment that then-presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn't in her prime because she was 51.