Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Don Lemon
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Says He Could Be a 'Really Good' U.S. President

Don Lemon says he could be a 'really good' US president as he seriously considers a White House run.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon says he could be a 'really good' US president as he seriously considers a White House run.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CNN alum Don Lemon wants to be the commander in chief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States," says the former anchor, 60, who was fired from the news network in 2023.

"People keep asking me if I'm running for president," he said. "I might, because people keep asking me to do it or if I'm going to do it."

Article continues below advertisement

Lemon Addresses His Political Inexperience

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Don Lemon said he believes he would be a 'really good president of the United States.'
Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Don Lemon said he believes he would be a 'really good president of the United States.'

Article continues below advertisement

He insisted his complete lack of political experience is not an obstacle.

"It seems in this day and age, you don't have to have a ton of political experience because our current president had none," he said of President Donald Trump.

Lemon says he'd need voters to "want" him to run. "I would like it to be a citizen-driven campaign for as much as it can be," he explained.

"I would rather not [take donations], but I would rather the people of the United States said, 'That's the guy that we want. I'm gonna give him $5 or $10 or something that doesn't break the bank because I know that the economy is tough,'" Lemon added.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Mock Lemon's Presidential Ambitions

Article continues below advertisement
The former CNN anchor insisted his lack of political experience would not be an obstacle to a presidential run.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The former CNN anchor insisted his lack of political experience would not be an obstacle to a presidential run.

Article continues below advertisement

But critics said his presidential ambitions are just Lemon's latest attempt to parlay a string of embarrassing gaffes into a comeback.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, this past January, he was arrested while livestreaming an anti-ICE protest during services at a Minnesota church. He has pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges in the case.

While he hoped it would score him points with left-wingers, liberals like Rachel Maddow didn't take the bait and declined to invite him on her show.

Article continues below advertisement

Lemon's Past Controversies Resurface Again

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Prince Harry and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Using Invictus Games to Step Up Charles Reunion Bid'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

EXCLUSIVE: AOC Has Less Than $82K in Listed Assets and Up to $50K in Student Loan Debt, According to Financial Report

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Nikki Haley was previously targeted by Lemon's controversial comment that she was not 'in her prime.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Nikki Haley was previously targeted by Lemon's controversial comment that she was not 'in her prime.'

The disgraced newsman has a lot of other baggage voters would need to overlook, including accusations of misogynistic behavior toward his CNN colleagues, which led to his firing, and a comment that then-presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn't in her prime because she was 51.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.