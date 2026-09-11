EXCLUSIVE: 'Secret Reason' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want 'Public Figures' Tag Revealed

Their status has since become a source of renewed friction after the King's Lord Chamberlain issued guidance describing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "private citizens" and reiterating that they are not working members of the royal family.

A source familiar with the Sussexes' position claimed: "There is secretly a security dimension to why the distinction between 'private citizens' and 'public figures' matters so much to Harry and Meghan. They believe acknowledging the very public nature of their lives strengthens Harry's wider argument that his family faces risks in Britain that cannot simply be compared with those confronting ordinary private individuals."

Harry has fought a lengthy legal battle over the security arrangements applied to him and his family since he and Markle stepped back as senior working royals in 2020.

The Sussexes' departure from the royal family meant they ceased receiving the same automatic publicly funded police protection provided while they were carrying out official royal duties.

Decisions over protective security for members of the royal family and other public figures are considered by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, commonly known as Ravec.