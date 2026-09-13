EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Eye Legal Fight Over King Charles' Letter'

Insiders claim Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, have taken particular issue with the wording of a letter authorized by Charles, 77, reaffirming the terms of their departure from royal duties in 2020 .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be considering challenging King Charles ' description of them as " private citizens ," with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Sussexes are determined to resist language they believe misrepresents their public status.

The guidance, distributed to senior government and military figures and other officials, reiterates the couple are non-working royals and describes their position as being "akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

A source close to the Sussexes claimed: "Harry and Meghan are not prepared simply to accept being characterized as 'private citizens' when the reality of their lives is considerably more complicated. They are internationally recognized people who undertake public charitable work, have patronages and attract substantial media attention wherever they go.

"Their concern is that the King's wording could establish a misleading description of their status that is then repeated by government departments and other official organizations, which they feel could be especially legally damaging in the context of their bids for increased security in Britain."

They added, "The point they are examining is whether describing them in official correspondence as effectively private citizens accurately reflects their position as public figures. If they conclude that the language has consequences beyond Palace protocol, they will consider what avenues are available to challenge or clarify it, whether that will be a legal fight or a public statement."