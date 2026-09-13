EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Eye Legal Fight Over King Charles' Letter'
Sept. 13 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be considering challenging King Charles' description of them as "private citizens," with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Sussexes are determined to resist language they believe misrepresents their public status.
Insiders claim Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, have taken particular issue with the wording of a letter authorized by Charles, 77, reaffirming the terms of their departure from royal duties in 2020.
Sussexes Consider Legal Action Over Palace Guidance
The guidance, distributed to senior government and military figures and other officials, reiterates the couple are non-working royals and describes their position as being "akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
A source close to the Sussexes claimed: "Harry and Meghan are not prepared simply to accept being characterized as 'private citizens' when the reality of their lives is considerably more complicated. They are internationally recognized people who undertake public charitable work, have patronages and attract substantial media attention wherever they go.
"Their concern is that the King's wording could establish a misleading description of their status that is then repeated by government departments and other official organizations, which they feel could be especially legally damaging in the context of their bids for increased security in Britain."
They added, "The point they are examining is whether describing them in official correspondence as effectively private citizens accurately reflects their position as public figures. If they conclude that the language has consequences beyond Palace protocol, they will consider what avenues are available to challenge or clarify it, whether that will be a legal fight or a public statement."
Inside the Palace Plan to Avoid Confusion
The Palace guidance on the Sussexes' role in relation to the royal family was intended to "help avoid confusion" about how officials should deal with Harry and Markle as they undertake public appearances independently of the monarchy.
It stated about the couple: "Their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
Sussex sources claimed Harry and Markle were given approximately an hour's notice before the correspondence became public.
A spokesman for Harry and Markle also said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."
Harry is expected to resume public engagements in the coming weeks, including appearances connected to his charities and patronages.
Markle is not expected to immediately join him at public events as she concentrates on settling their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, into school following the family's return to Britain.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Start British School
The dispute emerged as the Royal Family privately marked the fourth anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Harry and Markle stepped back from royal duties six years ago following the Sandringham Agreement, having repeatedly complained about intrusion into their private lives.
Charles' latest intervention makes clear the arrangement remains unchanged – but one of our sources stressed: "The Sussexes' objection centers on how their post-royal position should now be defined."
As part of their UK move, Harry and Markle's children are expected to attend school in Britain near the family's reported countryside base.
A palace insider claimed, "This was not about stripping anything else away from Harry and Meghan. It was about drawing a very clear line. They can undertake as much charity work as they wish, but they do so as private individuals. The Palace clearly felt that reminder was necessary before the Sussexes' public activities gathered momentum."