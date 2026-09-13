Fox News's Kayleigh McEnany Stunned as Dr. Mehmet Oz Reveals He's Been Sued 150 Times Over Trump Administration's Obamacare Efforts

Oz, who is leading the Trump administration's Medicare and Medicaid efforts, pointed to census data while questioning Barack Obama's Obamacare enrollment numbers.

He argued that the number of people receiving certain benefits far exceeds what the data suggests should be possible.

"The census reports how many people live in a county and how much money they make. Obamacare pays people if they're living between one and four times the poverty level. The census tells us how many people would be eligible for that reason to be on Obamacare," Oz explained.

"It's five times more people on Obamacare in the free category, the zero-dollar category — five times more than live in Florida. In that category. It's impossible! I don’t even have to pretend to make this stuff up; it's right there!" Oz exclaimed.

Oz continued: "It's happening in Florida, but it's coming out of your pocket in every state in the country to pay for this stuff."