Fox News's Kayleigh McEnany Stunned as Dr. Mehmet Oz Reveals He's Been Sued 150 Times Over Trump Administration's Obamacare Efforts
Sept. 13 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany was stunned when Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed that he has allegedly been sued 150 times over his efforts to combat fraud within Obamacare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Oz made the startling claim while discussing the Donald Trump administration's push to scrutinize eligibility and spending tied to the health care program.
Dr. Oz Claims Obamacare Enrollment Numbers Don't Add Up
Oz, who is leading the Trump administration's Medicare and Medicaid efforts, pointed to census data while questioning Barack Obama's Obamacare enrollment numbers.
He argued that the number of people receiving certain benefits far exceeds what the data suggests should be possible.
"The census reports how many people live in a county and how much money they make. Obamacare pays people if they're living between one and four times the poverty level. The census tells us how many people would be eligible for that reason to be on Obamacare," Oz explained.
"It's five times more people on Obamacare in the free category, the zero-dollar category — five times more than live in Florida. In that category. It's impossible! I don’t even have to pretend to make this stuff up; it's right there!" Oz exclaimed.
Oz continued: "It's happening in Florida, but it's coming out of your pocket in every state in the country to pay for this stuff."
Kayleigh McEnany Reacts to Dr. Oz's Stunning Lawsuit Claim
Oz then turned his attention to the legal challenges he says his efforts have faced, claiming Democratic activist groups have attempted to block his work.
"And it's infuriating because now that we know it and we're trying to go after it, activist Democratic groups are suing us. I've been sued 150 times —"
McEnany immediately interrupted with a stunned reaction.
"No!" McEnany exclaimed.
Oz continued: "One group, we believe funded by George Soros — I don't know that for sure, but funded by activist Democrats. All they're trying to do is shut down our ability to check how much money people are making, which, by the way, the Obamacare rule is: you only get it if you're between one and four times poverty."
Dr. Oz Defends Checking Obamacare Eligibility
Oz argued that verifying people's income is necessary to determine whether they qualify for Obamacare assistance.
"How can I tell if I can't check your tax returns? So, these are the kinds of activist judges and legal warfare waged against a program that we're actually trying to save!" he shared.
Donald Trump Administration Plans $500 Payments
Oz also praised another initiative involving money he claimed had accumulated through Obamacare fees.
Oz said Trump "has authorized us to take all this extra money that the Democrats squirreled away over the last few years — extra fees they took out of Obamacare that I think, and [the] president agrees, should be in the pockets of the American people — we're distributing to one million Americans within the month $500 a person if they're on Obamacare and not getting a subsidy."
"Let's give the money to people who deserve it!" Oz added.