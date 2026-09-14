Meghan Markle Accused by Critics of Being Her 'Own Biggest Threat to Security' After New Video Reveals Sussexes' U.K. Location
Sept. 14 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is being accused by critics of becoming her own biggest security headache after sharing a revealing montage of photos and videos from the Sussexes' new life in the U.K., with eagle-eyed viewers claiming recognizable landmarks may have blown the location of their supposedly "secret" hideaway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old offered the first glimpses of Prince Harry and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, settling into life in the English countryside, despite the couple's repeated complaints about ongoing fears for their family's security.
Meghan Markle Shares Intimate Look at New Life in U.K.
In the less than three weeks since the Sussexes landed in the U.K. on August 26, the family appeared to have already experienced several seasons' worth of changing British weather.
Harry and Markle were bundled up in jeans and heavy coats as they strolled along a wooded road in the montage's opening shot, while the next frame showed one of their children warming their feet beside a roaring fire.
But Archie and Lilibet later appeared to be soaking up summery weather, wearing shorts as they ran and rode a bike along a sunny private road, while an enormous herd of deer dramatically bounded across the path in front of them.
Meghan Markle's Photos Seemingly Gives Away Family's U.K. Location
The next shots appeared to drop even more clues about where the family was holed up, as Harry and the children were seen fishing on a secluded lake with a distinctive bridge visible nearby.
Other frames showed trout splashing through the shallow water as one of the couple's dogs wandered along the shoreline.
The footage quickly sent social media sleuths into overdrive, with some speculating that Markle's video pointed to the Sussexes staying at billionaire Ian Wace's private Northamptonshire estate. Wace has reportedly helped bankroll the family's sudden move back to the U.K. from Montecito, California, where they had lived for six years after dramatically quitting royal life in 2020.
Adding fuel to the speculation, published descriptions of Wace's sprawling Rowler Estate say the property boasts its own private lake and trout farm, strikingly similar to the fishing scenes Markle included in her revealing family montage.
'Meghan Doxxed Herself'
Online critics called out Markle for giving away so many clues about the couple's location.
"For two people so paranoid about security, why post photos with such identifiable landmarks that it takes people 2.5 seconds to figure out where you are?" one person asked on X.
"As ever, the greatest threats to the privacy and security of Harry, Meghan, and their children are Meghan Markle and her desperate need to prove she’s not hating every second of being back in the U.K. by posting on Instagram," a second user observed.
"Meghan doxxed herself," a third person sneered.
A fourth fumed, "The biggest security threat to Harry and Meghan is Meghan Markle, the money-hungry... (she) couldn't help but clap back and doxx herself..."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denied 'Half-in, Half-out' Status
Harry's father, King Charles III, made it clear in a letter issued by the Lord Chamberlain, the head of royal households, that the couple have no "half-in, half-out" association with the working royals.
“There is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used," the missive read.
The letter continued that any charitable work the Sussexes do would be in a "private capacity," not a royal one, "akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
It also noted that the couple is still responsible for footing their own security bills, as they have for the past six years, adding, "Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant Police authorities."
The Sussexes' camp took offense to being called "private citizens," with sources close to the duo claiming that it is impossible since they consider themselves "public figures."