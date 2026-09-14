Meghan Markle Accused by Critics of Being Her 'Own Biggest Threat to Security' After New Video Reveals Sussexes' U.K. Location

In the less than three weeks since the Sussexes landed in the U.K. on August 26, the family appeared to have already experienced several seasons' worth of changing British weather.

Harry and Markle were bundled up in jeans and heavy coats as they strolled along a wooded road in the montage's opening shot, while the next frame showed one of their children warming their feet beside a roaring fire.

But Archie and Lilibet later appeared to be soaking up summery weather, wearing shorts as they ran and rode a bike along a sunny private road, while an enormous herd of deer dramatically bounded across the path in front of them.