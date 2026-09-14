'There Is No Winner': Trump Responds to Pardon Plea From Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington After Mistrial

Clancy was accused of killing her three children and pleaded not guilty by way of insanity. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, told the court Clancy was suffering from postpartum depression and heard a voice instructing her to do so.

Deliberation included one juror allegedly refusing to consider the definition of reasonable doubt, according to the foreperson.

After the judge ruled the case a mistrial, Reddington turned to make a plea to the president to pardon Clancy. "Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady – the type of person she is and what she’s been through – and consider a pardon," he said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

In response, Trump told reporters, "It's a very sad situation. I certainly heard that, but look, it's very sad. There is no winner there. There's no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead."