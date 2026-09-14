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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'There Is No Winner': Trump Responds to Pardon Plea From Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington After Mistrial

A photo of Lindsay Clancy and Donald Trump
Source: AP; MEGA

President Donald Trump has weighed in on the Lindsay Clancy trial.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Following the Lindsay Clancy mistrial, President Trump explained why he's not planning on offering her a pardon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump boiled the issue down to jurisdiction, telling reporters the case was "actually a state situation, not a federal" one.

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Trump Can't Pardon Lindsay Clancy

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Source: MEGA

Trump implied the request is outside of his jurisdiction.

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Clancy was accused of killing her three children and pleaded not guilty by way of insanity. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, told the court Clancy was suffering from postpartum depression and heard a voice instructing her to do so.

Deliberation included one juror allegedly refusing to consider the definition of reasonable doubt, according to the foreperson.

After the judge ruled the case a mistrial, Reddington turned to make a plea to the president to pardon Clancy. "Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady – the type of person she is and what she’s been through – and consider a pardon," he said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

In response, Trump told reporters, "It's a very sad situation. I certainly heard that, but look, it's very sad. There is no winner there. There's no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead."

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Lindsay Clancy Attorney Asks Trump to Use His 'Clout'

A photo of Kevin Reddington
Source: AP

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, believes Trump could sway the prosecutors' decision to retry.

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Reddington previously acknowledged Trump did not have the legal authority on the matter. He argued, though, that Trump could use his political "clout" to put pressure on prosecutors, who are currently deciding if they should retry the mother of three.

“If President Trump feels that this is a case that warrants that type of intervention from the executive branch, if you will – even though, legally, it's not a federal case – he certainly has an awful lot of clout,” he said. "I think any type of help that we can get is helpful."

Trump didn't indicate plans to do so, though. Instead, he said, "I hope they can work something out. That's something they have to work out."

Further, he complimented Reddington, calling him a "very good attorney."

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Attorney Kevin Reddington Plans Motion to Dismiss

A photo of Lindsay Clancy and her family
Source: FACEBOOK/LINDSAY CLANCY

Reddington is calling on 'double jeopardy' concerns.

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Clancy's case ended in a mistrial on September 4. Reddington reportedly plans to file a motion to dismiss by September 29, which is when Clancy is next set for a hearing before the judge.

"It will be a motion to dismiss based on what's called double jeopardy grounds, because there's no manifest necessity," Reddington told CBS Mornings. "You have to have a manifest necessity to declare a mistrial for obvious reasons – the invested time that the jurors put into it, the court, the staff, the defendant, the prosecution, everybody."

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Prosecutor Considers Retrial

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A photo of Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz
Source: PLYMOUTH COUNTRY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has yet to reveal his next move.

Prosecutors have not yet indicated if they plan to retry the case. After the mistrial, prosecutors noted the decision would be made "shortly."

Reddington admitted he isn't necessarily opposed to a plea deal, either, just not one which would include jail time for this client.

"I want to hear what (Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz) has to say," Reddington said on Good Morning America. "I hope, however, after sitting through this trial and seeing the evidence that was presented from the government, as well as from the defense, that he would revisit that issue."

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