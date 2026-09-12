EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children at Center of School Terror Attack Fears
Sept. 12 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing security concerns over their children's school routine amid claims their return to Britain could leave the family vulnerable to a lone attacker or extremist threat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both 41 and 45 respectively, returned to the UK last month and are living at an undisclosed countryside location with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Terrifying School Run Security Threats
The children are due to begin prep school this month, while Harry continues to seek government-backed protection for his family during their time in Britain.
A security source exclusively told Radar: "From a protection perspective, taking children to and from school presents a very different challenge from securing a private residence or a controlled public engagement. You potentially have the family leaving at broadly predictable times, traveling along recognizable routes and arriving at the same destination repeatedly.
"Any routine like that has to be examined extremely carefully because predictability can create vulnerabilities that simply don't exist when movements are constantly changing.
"Security planning is about anticipating what could happen rather than waiting until somebody has identified an active plot. With a family as internationally recognizable as the Sussexes, planners would have to examine everything from an individual acting unpredictably to somebody motivated or radicalized by extremist propaganda."
Harry's Shocking Taliban Kill Count
The security source added: "Harry also carries a particular security profile because of who he is and because of his past. He isn't simply a famous member of the Royal Family. He served extensively in Afghanistan and later publicly discussed his experiences there, including the number of Taliban fighters he said he had killed.
"Those comments have been in the public domain for years, but that doesn't mean professionals responsible for assessing potential threats can simply disregard them. They form part of the wider picture when considering whether somebody might develop a grievance or view Harry as a symbolic target.
"The difficult balance is allowing the children to have something resembling an ordinary school life while recognizing that their father's circumstances are anything but ordinary. Protection teams would inevitably be thinking several steps ahead about how to minimize predictable patterns and reduce any unnecessary exposure."
As our source said, concerns surrounding Harry's security intensified after the publication of his 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he wrote about killing 25 Taliban fighters while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan.
Extremist Terror Plots Target Sussexes
Another security source said: "The threat picture surrounding somebody with Harry's international profile has to encompass a very broad range of possibilities. Extremist organizations such as Islamic State or al-Qaeda could theoretically regard him as a symbolic target because of his military service in Afghanistan and the subsequent public attention surrounding what he revealed about his time there.
"That doesn't mean intelligence agencies have evidence of an active plot, but it is a scenario security professionals cannot afford simply to dismiss. Then there is the completely different danger presented by an individual acting alone.
"Somebody doesn't necessarily need to belong to an organized terrorist network to become fixated on a famous person or decide that targeting somebody as recognizable as Harry would generate worldwide attention. Those individuals are particularly difficult to anticipate because they may operate without the communications or organizational structure that can sometimes alert intelligence agencies to a developing threat.
"The children's return to school adds another consideration because it potentially introduces greater regularity into the family's movements. Harry and Meghan can make enormous efforts to protect their privacy, but maintaining complete secrecy around a school indefinitely could prove extremely difficult.
Harry's Desperate Fight For Protection
"If details about where the children are being educated eventually become publicly known, that information could potentially be available to anybody – including people with hostile intentions. That is why those responsible for assessing the Sussexes' security would have to plan for possibilities well beyond the threats faced by an ordinary family."
Harry has fought a lengthy battle over the level of taxpayer-funded security available to him and his family since he and Markle stopped being working members of the Royal Family.
The couple is said to believe their protection arrangements remain one of the most important issues surrounding their return.