EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children at Center of School Terror Attack Fears

The children are due to begin prep school this month, while Harry continues to seek government-backed protection for his family during their time in Britain.

A security source exclusively told Radar: "From a protection perspective, taking children to and from school presents a very different challenge from securing a private residence or a controlled public engagement. You potentially have the family leaving at broadly predictable times, traveling along recognizable routes and arriving at the same destination repeatedly.

"Any routine like that has to be examined extremely carefully because predictability can create vulnerabilities that simply don't exist when movements are constantly changing.

"Security planning is about anticipating what could happen rather than waiting until somebody has identified an active plot. With a family as internationally recognizable as the Sussexes, planners would have to examine everything from an individual acting unpredictably to somebody motivated or radicalized by extremist propaganda."