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Home > Royals News > King Charles III

King Charles' Former 'Soulmate' Davina Sheffield Dies at 75 After Short Illness

split image of King Charles and Davina Sheffield
Source: MEGA

Davina Sheffield, once called King Charles' 'soulmate,' has died at the age of 75 following a short illness.

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Sept. 12 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Davina Sheffield, the former girlfriend of King Charles who was once dubbed his "soulmate," has died at 75, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Davina passed away on September 2 following a short illness, her three sons, Tom, Billy, and Henry, confirmed.

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Davina Sheffield's Death Confirmed

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image of Davina Sheffield's sons confirmed her death on September 2.
Source: MEGA

Davina Sheffield's sons confirmed her death on September 2.

A celebration of Davina's life is being planned for November 2, according to Hello! Magazine.

The socialite came from a prominent family. She was the granddaughter of the 1st Lord McGowan, who served as chairman of Imperial Chemical Industries, and was also a cousin of Samantha Cameron.

Davina was also known for her charitable work.

Near the end of the Vietnam War, she traveled to the country and spent several weeks working at an orphanage.

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She Was Once King Charles' 'Soulmate'

image of Davina Sheffield and King Charles were first linked in 1976 and were frequently seen together at high-profile society events.
Source: MEGA

Davina Sheffield and King Charles were first linked in 1976 and were frequently seen together at high-profile society events.

Davina and Charles were first linked in 1976, and their romance quickly attracted attention.

The pair were frequently seen together at society events, with Charles even taking Davina as his guest to a wedding.

She was later photographed sitting alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at an equestrian event.

Davina also accompanied Charles to Balmoral to meet his family, where she reportedly won the approval of the Queen Mother.

Their relationship appeared serious enough that Davina was considered a potential future Queen, with royal insiders at the time describing her as Charles' "soulmate."

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Romance Was 'Killed Stone Dead'

image of Davina Sheffield's ex-boyfriend reportedly helped bring her romance with the then-Prince Charles to an end.
Source: MEGA

Davina Sheffield's ex-boyfriend reportedly helped bring her romance with the then-Prince Charles to an end.

The relationship eventually unraveled after Davina's former boyfriend, powerboat racer James Beard, publicly discussed their previous romance.

James revealed details about the couple's former "love nest," creating a problem under the strict expectations surrounding a future royal bride.

At the time, royal convention dictated that Charles needed to choose an "unblemished" woman as his wife.

The revelations ultimately brought the relationship to an end, with the romance later described as being "killed stone dead."

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Davina Sheffield Built a Life Away From Royalty

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image of Davina Sheffield later married Jonathan 'Jake' Morley in 1981, the same year King Charles married Princess Diana.
Source: MEGA

Davina Sheffield later married Jonathan 'Jake' Morley in 1981, the same year King Charles married Princess Diana.

Following her split from Charles, Davina moved on with her life away from the royal spotlight.

She married Jonathan "Jake" Morley in 1981, the same year Charles married Lady Diana Spencer.

The couple had three sons, Tom, Billy and Henry, while Jake also had two children from a previous marriage.

Charles, meanwhile, entered one of the most closely watched marriages in the world when he and Diana became husband and wife.

The couple welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry, but their relationship deteriorated over the years, and they separated in 1992 before divorcing in 1996.

Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris the following year.

Charles' love story with Camilla Parker Bowles had also begun decades earlier.

The pair first became romantically involved in the 1970s, but Camilla went on to marry Andrew Parker Bowles.

The King and Camilla eventually found their way back to one another, marrying in 2005.

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