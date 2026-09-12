King Charles' Former 'Soulmate' Davina Sheffield Dies at 75 After Short Illness

A celebration of Davina's life is being planned for November 2, according to Hello! Magazine.

The socialite came from a prominent family. She was the granddaughter of the 1st Lord McGowan, who served as chairman of Imperial Chemical Industries, and was also a cousin of Samantha Cameron.

Davina was also known for her charitable work.

Near the end of the Vietnam War, she traveled to the country and spent several weeks working at an orphanage.