EXCLUSIVE: Liam Gallagher, 53, Reveals Why He Is Set to Outlast 83-Year-Old Mick Jagger
Sept. 12 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Liam Gallagher is convinced he has discovered the unlikely secret to outlasting Mick Jagger as a rock 'n' roll frontman – simply standing still.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oasis singer, 53, jokes in the new documentary Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger his famously motionless stage presence could give him greater longevity than Rolling Stones frontman Jagger, 83, whose energetic performances remain a trademark after more than six decades.
Gallagher makes the remarks while appearing in the film alongside his brother Noel Gallagher, 59, following their reconciliation after more than 15 years estranged.
A source close to the band exclusively told us: "Liam has always made a virtue out of doing virtually nothing physically on stage. Other frontmen sprint from one side to the other, but Liam plants himself behind the microphone and lets his voice and attitude provide the performance. He's joking about Mick, obviously, but there is a serious point underneath it – Liam's style requires considerably less physical punishment."
Liam's Brutal Takedown Of Mick Jagger
Gallagher explains his philosophy in typically colorful terms in the documentary.
He said he stands still because "you don't wanna be doing that Mick Jagger s---" when you are older.
Gallagher added: "Mick Jagger must sit there and go, 'I can't be f------ a---- with this Jumping Jack Flash nonsense. But he has gotta go out there and do kung fu kicks and all that.
"I've just gotta stand there. It is genius."
His comments prompt laughter from Noel, providing another glimpse of the repaired relationship between the brothers following Oasis's lengthy breakup.
The Manchester band split acrimoniously in 2009 after years of tensions between the pair, before eventually reuniting.
His Shocking Advice For The Youth
The documentary, which opens in IMAX and movie theaters on Friday, September 9, also captures Gallagher discussing aging, drinking and the lessons he believes younger people should learn.
Offering his characteristically unfiltered advice, Gallagher said: "You ain't gonna get through this f------ life by not making mistakes. Because you are not robots, do you know what I mean?
"So go out and have fun, get up in the morning, do your day's graft and don't be a c---. And if you are going to be a c---, be a funny one.
"Live your life and have a good time.
"But the main thing is put the phones down, that's a start. Sing your hearts out and have a good time. Get drunk and fall over and p--- your pants.
"There is always tomorrow to clean that mess up."
Why The Brothers Finally Quit Partying
Despite that enthusiastic endorsement of youthful excess, Gallagher suggests his own appetite for late-night drinking has diminished with age.
When Noel admits he can no longer continue drinking until 4am, Gallagher said: "The thing is, you get sick of the same s--- that comes out of your mouth. Years ago everything that came out of your mouth was mega. Or come out of your mate's mouth was mega.
"After a while you just go, I'm full of s---, he's full of s---. He knows I'm full of s--- and I know he's full of s---. It's just like, I'm going to bed.'"
Famously fit Stones frontman Jagger, meanwhile, has continued performing the physically demanding shows which helped establish him as one of rock music's defining frontmen, following a daily ballet and flexibility regime to keep himself lithe.