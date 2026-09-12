EXCLUSIVE: Liam Gallagher, 53, Reveals Why He Is Set to Outlast 83-Year-Old Mick Jagger

Liam Gallagher is convinced he has discovered the unlikely secret to outlasting Mick Jagger as a rock 'n' roll frontman – simply standing still. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oasis singer, 53, jokes in the new documentary Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger his famously motionless stage presence could give him greater longevity than Rolling Stones frontman Jagger, 83, whose energetic performances remain a trademark after more than six decades.

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Source: MEGA Liam appeared alongside his brother Noel in a new film.

Gallagher makes the remarks while appearing in the film alongside his brother Noel Gallagher, 59, following their reconciliation after more than 15 years estranged. A source close to the band exclusively told us: "Liam has always made a virtue out of doing virtually nothing physically on stage. Other frontmen sprint from one side to the other, but Liam plants himself behind the microphone and lets his voice and attitude provide the performance. He's joking about Mick, obviously, but there is a serious point underneath it – Liam's style requires considerably less physical punishment."

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Liam's Brutal Takedown Of Mick Jagger

Source: MEGA The Oasis singer compared his longevity to Mick Jagger.

Gallagher explains his philosophy in typically colorful terms in the documentary. He said he stands still because "you don't wanna be doing that Mick Jagger s---" when you are older. Gallagher added: "Mick Jagger must sit there and go, 'I can't be f------ a---- with this Jumping Jack Flash nonsense. But he has gotta go out there and do kung fu kicks and all that. "I've just gotta stand there. It is genius." His comments prompt laughter from Noel, providing another glimpse of the repaired relationship between the brothers following Oasis's lengthy breakup. The Manchester band split acrimoniously in 2009 after years of tensions between the pair, before eventually reuniting.

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His Shocking Advice For The Youth

Source: MEGA Liam shared his performing philosophy in the documentary.

The documentary, which opens in IMAX and movie theaters on Friday, September 9, also captures Gallagher discussing aging, drinking and the lessons he believes younger people should learn. Offering his characteristically unfiltered advice, Gallagher said: "You ain't gonna get through this f------ life by not making mistakes. Because you are not robots, do you know what I mean? "So go out and have fun, get up in the morning, do your day's graft and don't be a c---. And if you are going to be a c---, be a funny one. "Live your life and have a good time. "But the main thing is put the phones down, that's a start. Sing your hearts out and have a good time. Get drunk and fall over and p--- your pants. "There is always tomorrow to clean that mess up."

Why The Brothers Finally Quit Partying

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Source: MEGA Liam urged younger people to put down their phones.