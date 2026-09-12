Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Disappeared Overnight' From California as Children's School Was Allegedly Blindsided by UK Move, Sources Claim

Penny Bianchi, a 79-year-old Montecito resident, claimed the school attended by Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, was not given advance notice that the family was preparing to leave California.

"My grandchildren go to the same school and my son is an alumnus so I get all my gossip from there," Bianchi told The Sun.

"I know Archie goes to the school and that they didn't even know they were leaving until everyone else found out," she alleged. "They've been told, 'Don't hold a place for him as he's not coming back any time soon.'"

Bianchi claimed the family had been waiting for Archie to secure a spot at the unnamed British school and said the process had taken "ages."

She alleged that the "moment" he was accepted, "they practically left the next day."

"They just disappeared overnight," she added.

Sources close to the Sussexes claim the family didn't inform the school for security reasons, the outlet revealed.