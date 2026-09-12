Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Disappeared Overnight' From California as Children's School Was Allegedly Blindsided by UK Move, Sources Claim
Sept. 12 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made their return to the UK so suddenly that their children's California school was reportedly caught off guard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Residents of the Montecito community claimed the Sussexes "just disappeared overnight" after Prince Archie was accepted into a prestigious school in England.
California School Allegedly Left Out of the Loop
Penny Bianchi, a 79-year-old Montecito resident, claimed the school attended by Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, was not given advance notice that the family was preparing to leave California.
"My grandchildren go to the same school and my son is an alumnus so I get all my gossip from there," Bianchi told The Sun.
"I know Archie goes to the school and that they didn't even know they were leaving until everyone else found out," she alleged. "They've been told, 'Don't hold a place for him as he's not coming back any time soon.'"
Bianchi claimed the family had been waiting for Archie to secure a spot at the unnamed British school and said the process had taken "ages."
She alleged that the "moment" he was accepted, "they practically left the next day."
"They just disappeared overnight," she added.
Sources close to the Sussexes claim the family didn't inform the school for security reasons, the outlet revealed.
Former Neighbor Calls Prince Harry a 'Jerk'
Former Beach Boys member Bruce Johnston, who lived near the Sussexes, described the Duke as a "jerk" while speaking with the outlet.
"I'm sure that Harry has gone back to tell his brother he's sorry for being a jerk," Johnston said. "His father is not well, and William is going to be King, so he needs to make amends."
Johnston also claimed, "No one really knows why they left — apart from Oprah."
"They were at her home all the time," he alleged. "I live opposite Oprah too."
The musician said he saw Harry and Meghan only once during his four years in the area, although he recalled that "they did look happy" and "kept themselves to themselves."
"I was scared when I saw their bodyguards with guns, however, filling up their car with gas," Johnston claimed.
Questions Swirl Over Montecito Mansion
With the Sussexes reportedly spending more time in Britain, attention has turned to what could happen to their multimillion-dollar Montecito property.
A local real estate employee claimed, "There are a lot of whispers that the house will be going on the market," adding, "People are calling us daily asking about it. I can't see why they wouldn't sell it."
However, agent David Encell said he would be "shocked" if the property were sold within a year.
"It's a pretty expensive home to upkeep for a part-time place," he shared.
Encell suggested the couple could initially "try quietly at first, to test out how much they can get for" the property before potentially marketing it internationally.
Neighbors Are Even Worried About Their Koi Fish
The vacant property has reportedly sparked another unusual concern: the fate of the koi kept in the estate's pond.
A local koi specialist said the fish require careful attention, explaining, "There are lots of regulations when it comes to these fish," and warning that if a pump stops working, "then within 12 hours they will die."
She said the fish require "the clearest water to survive" and must be fed once a day.
The specialist claimed her company had "dropped" Harry and Meghan as clients, saying, "Let's just say we didn't align. You don't air your dirty laundry in the open and go against your family."
A source close to the Sussexes said arrangements had been made for the koi's care.