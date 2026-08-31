EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Huge Bill to Keep His Montecito Home

Prince Harry is said to be facing a staggering annual bill of around $600,000 simply to keep his lavish Montecito mansion after moving back to Britain – before paying a cent toward insurance, staff or maintaining its sprawling seven-acre grounds. Sources have exclusively told Radaronline.com the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to be retaining their nine-bedroom California estate following their return to the UK this week, leaving Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, potentially funding three properties.

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The Staggering Cost Of Keeping Montecito

Source: MEGA Prince Harry retained his nine-bedroom Montecito estate in California.

Alongside Montecito, they reportedly own a $8.5million holiday home in Portugal and are expected to live in a privately funded, non-royal residence in Britain's Cotswolds. A source familiar with the couple's financial situation told us: "Keeping Montecito is an enormous financial commitment when Harry and Meghan will no longer be living there as their primary residence. The mortgage and property tax alone are estimated at roughly $600,000 annually, and that is before you consider security, insurance, gardeners, household staff and the constant maintenance required for an estate of that size. It could become an extraordinarily expensive second home." Known as the Chateau of Riven Rock, the Mediterranean-style mansion sits among the wealthy enclave east of Santa Barbara dubbed the American Riviera.

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Their $600K Annual Mortgage And Tax Bills

Source: MEGA The couple secured a 9.52 million dollar mortgage to buy the estate.

Its seven acres include rose gardens, a swimming pool and tennis court, while the mansion features a private movie theater, sauna and gym. Santa Barbara County records show the Sussexes' company, Rockbridge, purchased the property for $14.65million on June 9, 2020, shortly after the couple stepped away from royal duties and relocated to California. Rockbridge subsequently took out a $9.52million adjustable-rate mortgage starting at 2.49 percent. Assuming a 30-year term at that initial rate, repayments would amount to approximately $37,566 each month – or $450,792 annually. The couple's property taxes add another substantial expense. It's been reported the Sussexes paid $149,668 in the fees last year, with the bill having risen annually. If that figure remains unchanged, their combined estimated mortgage repayments and property taxes would total $600,460 this year.

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Their Costly Tri-Country Property Empire

Source: MEGA The couple bought an 8.5 million dollar holiday home in Portugal.

Another source said: "The headline number doesn't represent the true cost of keeping the estate. A property with seven acres, a pool, tennis court and extensive gardens requires considerable upkeep. Once all those additional expenses are included, maintaining Montecito while simultaneously establishing another family home thousands of miles away becomes a significant financial undertaking." Harry and Meghan are also expected to retain the Portuguese property they reportedly bought for around $8million in 2023. Their return to Britain creates yet another housing expense. King Charles, 77, is not expected to provide accommodation for the Sussex family, meaning they will fund their own private residence, believed to be in the Cotswolds.

Harry's Millions In Devastating Legal Fees

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Source: MEGA The High Court ordered Prince Harry to pay millions in legal fees.