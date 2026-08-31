Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Huge Bill to Keep His Montecito Home

Photo of Prince Harry and a mansion
Source: Pexels.com;MEGA

Prince Harry is now facing a huge bill to keep his Montecito home after his move back to the United Kingdom.

Aug. 31 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is said to be facing a staggering annual bill of around $600,000 simply to keep his lavish Montecito mansion after moving back to Britain – before paying a cent toward insurance, staff or maintaining its sprawling seven-acre grounds.

Sources have exclusively told Radaronline.com the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to be retaining their nine-bedroom California estate following their return to the UK this week, leaving Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, potentially funding three properties.

Article continues below advertisement

The Staggering Cost Of Keeping Montecito

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry retained his nine-bedroom Montecito estate in California.

Alongside Montecito, they reportedly own a $8.5million holiday home in Portugal and are expected to live in a privately funded, non-royal residence in Britain's Cotswolds.

A source familiar with the couple's financial situation told us: "Keeping Montecito is an enormous financial commitment when Harry and Meghan will no longer be living there as their primary residence. The mortgage and property tax alone are estimated at roughly $600,000 annually, and that is before you consider security, insurance, gardeners, household staff and the constant maintenance required for an estate of that size. It could become an extraordinarily expensive second home."

Known as the Chateau of Riven Rock, the Mediterranean-style mansion sits among the wealthy enclave east of Santa Barbara dubbed the American Riviera.

Article continues below advertisement

Their $600K Annual Mortgage And Tax Bills

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The couple secured a 9.52 million dollar mortgage to buy the estate.

Its seven acres include rose gardens, a swimming pool and tennis court, while the mansion features a private movie theater, sauna and gym.

Santa Barbara County records show the Sussexes' company, Rockbridge, purchased the property for $14.65million on June 9, 2020, shortly after the couple stepped away from royal duties and relocated to California.

Rockbridge subsequently took out a $9.52million adjustable-rate mortgage starting at 2.49 percent.

Assuming a 30-year term at that initial rate, repayments would amount to approximately $37,566 each month – or $450,792 annually.

The couple's property taxes add another substantial expense.

It's been reported the Sussexes paid $149,668 in the fees last year, with the bill having risen annually.

If that figure remains unchanged, their combined estimated mortgage repayments and property taxes would total $600,460 this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Their Costly Tri-Country Property Empire

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The couple bought an 8.5 million dollar holiday home in Portugal.

Another source said: "The headline number doesn't represent the true cost of keeping the estate. A property with seven acres, a pool, tennis court and extensive gardens requires considerable upkeep. Once all those additional expenses are included, maintaining Montecito while simultaneously establishing another family home thousands of miles away becomes a significant financial undertaking."

Harry and Meghan are also expected to retain the Portuguese property they reportedly bought for around $8million in 2023.

Their return to Britain creates yet another housing expense.

King Charles, 77, is not expected to provide accommodation for the Sussex family, meaning they will fund their own private residence, believed to be in the Cotswolds.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photo of Princes William and Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Awkward Prince William Reunion on Remembrance Sunday

split image of King Charles; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

King Charles 'Encouraged' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Return to U.K. in Bid to Reunite Royal Family, Source Claims

Harry's Millions In Devastating Legal Fees

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The High Court ordered Prince Harry to pay millions in legal fees.

The triple-property arrangement comes as Harry faces another potentially substantial drain on his finances.

He has been ordered to pay millions in legal costs connected with his unsuccessful privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail, adding another major liability as the Sussexes establish their new life in Britain while retaining their homes overseas.

A source added: "Maintaining this number of expensive properties could put enormous strain on Harry and Meghan's finances. Montecito alone potentially consumes hundreds of thousands of dollars every year before security, staffing, insurance, repairs and general upkeep are included. Add a home in Britain, the property in Portugal and Harry's legal costs, and suddenly they are carrying an extraordinary level of expenditure.

"The Sussexes are undoubtedly wealthy, but wealth doesn't make somebody immune from cash-flow problems. Their lifestyle requires substantial recurring income, and these aren't expenses that simply disappear during a quieter year professionally. If earnings fall while costs remain at this level, maintaining everything could eventually become extremely difficult."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.