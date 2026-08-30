Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Considers Legal Action After Daughter's Private School Acceptance Is Revoked Over OnlyF--- Content

Pumpkin, 26, told TMZ she is weighing whether to pursue a lawsuit after administrators allegedly told her they were aware of her social media activity and believed it did not align with the school's values.

According to Pumpkin, she had already communicated with the school, visited the campus, and moved forward with the admissions process before being summoned to a meeting on August 28.

She said administrators informed her that they were withdrawing 8-year-old Ella's acceptance and would refund the money she had paid.

The reality star said she did not stay to argue with the administrators, instead telling them, "Now that I know you guys are this judgy, my child doesn’t need to be here anyway."

Pumpkin claimed that no one had previously mentioned her OnlyF--- account as a potential problem.