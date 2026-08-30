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Home > News > Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Considers Legal Action After Daughter's Private School Acceptance Is Revoked Over OnlyF--- Content

image of Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird
Source: @PUMPKIN/INSTAGRAM

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird said she was considering legal action after her daughter's private school allegedly revoked her acceptance.

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Aug. 30 2026, Updated 5:54 p.m. ET

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Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is considering legal action after a Georgia private school allegedly revoked her daughter's acceptance over the reality star's OnlyF--- content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" alum said she believes the school should have raised concerns about her social media presence before putting her family through the admissions process.

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Pumpkin Considers Taking Legal Action

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image of Pumpkin claimed school administrators told her they were concerned about her OnlyF--- presence during a meeting.
Source: @PUMPKIN/INSTAGRAM

Pumpkin claimed school administrators told her they were concerned about her OnlyF--- presence during a meeting.

Pumpkin, 26, told TMZ she is weighing whether to pursue a lawsuit after administrators allegedly told her they were aware of her social media activity and believed it did not align with the school's values.

According to Pumpkin, she had already communicated with the school, visited the campus, and moved forward with the admissions process before being summoned to a meeting on August 28.

She said administrators informed her that they were withdrawing 8-year-old Ella's acceptance and would refund the money she had paid.

The reality star said she did not stay to argue with the administrators, instead telling them, "Now that I know you guys are this judgy, my child doesn’t need to be here anyway."

Pumpkin claimed that no one had previously mentioned her OnlyF--- account as a potential problem.

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Pumpkin Was Upset Over How Her Daughter Was Treated

image of Pumpkin later revealed her daughter would be home schooled.
Source: @PUMPKIN/INSTAGRAM

Pumpkin later revealed her daughter would be home schooled.

The school controversy initially spilled onto Facebook, where Pumpkin explained that her frustration was about how they handled the situation.

"I believe Ella deserved better than to be sitting outside in the front office, completely unaware that she was essentially being rejected from a school she was so excited to attend because of her mother’s social media presence," she wrote.

"At the very least, the situation could have been handled with more transparency and consideration," the reality star added.

Pumpkin has since said Ella will be home schooled.

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Pumpkin Has Made Thousands From OnlyF---

image of Pumpkin said her OnlyF--- account brought in $10,000 on the day she announced she had joined the platform.
Source: @PUMPKIN/INSTAGRAM

Pumpkin said her OnlyF--- account brought in $10,000 on the day she announced she had joined the platform.

Pumpkin's OnlyF--- career has quickly become a significant source of income for the reality star.

After launching her page in March, the 26-year-old said she brought in $10,000 on the day she publicly announced she had joined the platform.

Pumpkin, who charges subscribers $9.99 per month, said she reached a new personal high one week when she was bringing in between $14,000 and $15,000 each day.

"It's like being humbled, being blessed, being very grateful for the amount of opportunities that that's brought to me, but also the financial stability that that has brought my entire family," Pumpkin said on "The TMZ Podcast."

"It's not just about the money. It's being able to provide my kids with such a better lifestyle," Pumpkin explained.

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Pumpkin Says OnlyF--- Lets Her Be There for Her Kids

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image of Pumpkin said OnlyF--- has allowed her to spend more time with her children and attend their school events.
Source: @PUMPKIN/INSTAGRAM

Pumpkin said OnlyF--- has allowed her to spend more time with her children and attend their school events.

Beyond the financial boost, Pumpkin said working for herself through OnlyF--- has allowed her to avoid the schedule and childcare expenses that could come with a traditional job.

"I'm able to never miss a school event. I'm at every single field trip, every single soccer game, every single soccer practice," she shared on the podcast.

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