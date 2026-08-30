Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Awkward Prince William Reunion on Remembrance Sunday

Split photo of Princes William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry faces an awkward reunion with William on Remembrance Sunday.

Aug. 30 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is facing the prospect of an intensely awkward reunion with Prince William on Remembrance Sunday as his return to Britain puts the estranged brothers on course to potentially attend the same commemorations, Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal.

Harry, 41, is relocating from the US with Meghan Markle, 45, and their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, ahead of the children starting at a private British day school.

Article continues below advertisement

The Awkward Royal Reunion Revealed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photo of Princes William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry faced a potential awkward public reunion with Prince William.

And Harry's expected presence in the UK on November 8 has now raised questions over whether the Afghanistan veteran could attend Remembrance Sunday events alongside William, 44, despite the siblings' continuing estrangement.

A royal source told us: "Remembrance Sunday matters enormously to Harry because of his military service, so being back in Britain inevitably creates the possibility that he and William could find themselves attending the same commemorations. Nobody expects that to be comfortable. Their personal relationship remains extremely difficult and simply living in the same country isn't going to repair it overnight."

Harry served for 10 years in the British Army and completed two tours of Afghanistan.

His continued attachment to the military was underlined when he laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia as news emerged of his planned British return.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Harry Could Be Banned From Event

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry served ten years in the British Army during his career.

Harry's status as a non-working royal means there is no certainty he would have a formal position alongside members of the Royal Family at the Cenotaph in London.

However, he could potentially commemorate the occasion separately, including by joining veterans after the royal ceremony.

Another source said: "Harry will want to mark Remembrance Sunday in a meaningful way. If there isn't an official place for him at the Cenotaph, there are other ways he can pay his respects. What makes the situation sensitive is that any appearance involving both brothers would immediately become about William and Harry rather than the veterans."

The potential encounter comes as Harry and Meghan prepare to establish a new base in Britain after six years living in North America.

Article continues below advertisement

The Shocking New Home Plan Revealed

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes treated their British relocation as an open experiment.

Their move is not necessarily permanent.

Sources have told Radar the Sussexes intend to see how Archie and Lilibet adjust to British schooling and how the family settles before determining their longer-term plans.

Canada and Australia could eventually be considered if life in Britain does not work for them.

King Charles, 77, is understood to have been informed about the Sussexes' plans only days before news of them broke, while Harry's connections with his mother's Spencer family are among the relationships drawing him back to his homeland.

The Cotswolds has emerged as a possible location for the Sussexes' new British home.

There has also been speculation about the family settling closer to Althorp in Northamptonshire, the Spencer estate where Princess Diana spent part of her youth.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
split image of King Charles; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

King Charles 'Encouraged' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Return to U.K. in Bid to Reunite Royal Family, Source Claims

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enrage Cotswolds Locals With Home Plans

Meghan's Desperate Plot To Save Career

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle sought to resurrect her former acting career.

Harry's return, however, is far from a guarantee of a breakthrough with William.

A palace source warned: "There is a difference between Harry physically returning to Britain and the brothers actually reconciling. Remembrance Sunday could demonstrate that very starkly. They may potentially be in the same place honoring the same cause while still being personally miles apart."

Harry's continuing work with veterans includes the Invictus Games, while his military identity has remained a prominent part of his public life since leaving royal duties in 2020.

Markle is said to have agreed to a UK return partly to chase her dream of resurrecting her acting career after her appearances on Suits made her name years before she married Harry.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.