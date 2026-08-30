EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Awkward Prince William Reunion on Remembrance Sunday
Aug. 30 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing the prospect of an intensely awkward reunion with Prince William on Remembrance Sunday as his return to Britain puts the estranged brothers on course to potentially attend the same commemorations, Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal.
Harry, 41, is relocating from the US with Meghan Markle, 45, and their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, ahead of the children starting at a private British day school.
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And Harry's expected presence in the UK on November 8 has now raised questions over whether the Afghanistan veteran could attend Remembrance Sunday events alongside William, 44, despite the siblings' continuing estrangement.
A royal source told us: "Remembrance Sunday matters enormously to Harry because of his military service, so being back in Britain inevitably creates the possibility that he and William could find themselves attending the same commemorations. Nobody expects that to be comfortable. Their personal relationship remains extremely difficult and simply living in the same country isn't going to repair it overnight."
Harry served for 10 years in the British Army and completed two tours of Afghanistan.
His continued attachment to the military was underlined when he laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia as news emerged of his planned British return.
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Harry's status as a non-working royal means there is no certainty he would have a formal position alongside members of the Royal Family at the Cenotaph in London.
However, he could potentially commemorate the occasion separately, including by joining veterans after the royal ceremony.
Another source said: "Harry will want to mark Remembrance Sunday in a meaningful way. If there isn't an official place for him at the Cenotaph, there are other ways he can pay his respects. What makes the situation sensitive is that any appearance involving both brothers would immediately become about William and Harry rather than the veterans."
The potential encounter comes as Harry and Meghan prepare to establish a new base in Britain after six years living in North America.
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Their move is not necessarily permanent.
Sources have told Radar the Sussexes intend to see how Archie and Lilibet adjust to British schooling and how the family settles before determining their longer-term plans.
Canada and Australia could eventually be considered if life in Britain does not work for them.
King Charles, 77, is understood to have been informed about the Sussexes' plans only days before news of them broke, while Harry's connections with his mother's Spencer family are among the relationships drawing him back to his homeland.
The Cotswolds has emerged as a possible location for the Sussexes' new British home.
There has also been speculation about the family settling closer to Althorp in Northamptonshire, the Spencer estate where Princess Diana spent part of her youth.
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Harry's return, however, is far from a guarantee of a breakthrough with William.
A palace source warned: "There is a difference between Harry physically returning to Britain and the brothers actually reconciling. Remembrance Sunday could demonstrate that very starkly. They may potentially be in the same place honoring the same cause while still being personally miles apart."
Harry's continuing work with veterans includes the Invictus Games, while his military identity has remained a prominent part of his public life since leaving royal duties in 2020.
Markle is said to have agreed to a UK return partly to chase her dream of resurrecting her acting career after her appearances on Suits made her name years before she married Harry.