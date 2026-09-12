Prince William's Fears About Harry and Meghan's U.K. Return 'Proven Right' as Sussexes Spark More Royal Tension, Source Reveals

Harry and Meghan's return was reportedly driven in part by their desire to be closer to King Charles, who is continuing treatment for cancer, while also allowing their children to spend more time with their British relatives.

But the King has made it clear that their move does not mean a return to royal duties.

The monarch's Lord Chamberlain recently sent a letter confirming that the Sussexes "are no longer working Members of The Royal Family."

The letter also said Harry and Meghan's HRH styles remain in "abeyance" and cannot be used.

It continued: "The charitable work of the duke and duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

Following the letter's release, a spokesman for the Sussexes said, "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."