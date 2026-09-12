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Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William's Fears About Harry and Meghan's U.K. Return 'Proven Right' as Sussexes Spark More Royal Tension, Source Reveals

split image of Prince William; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly feared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. would bring fresh royal family drama.

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Sept. 12 2026, Updated 3:05 p.m. ET

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Prince William reportedly had serious doubts that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain would bring the royal family any closer together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Instead, the Sussexes' homecoming has allegedly created another round of tension, with a source claiming William now feels his worst fears have been confirmed.

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Prince William Never Expected a Peaceful Return

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image of A source claimed Prince William is having an 'I told you so' moment over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Prince William is having an 'I told you so' moment over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return.

Harry and Meghan's decision to move back to the U.K. was met with some hope that their return could eventually help mend the deep divisions within the royal family.

However, William, 44, apparently wasn't convinced.

"There was cautious optimism that perhaps they would arrive in silent dignity and not stir up drama, but William was much less optimistic than the king and was proven right because right now he's having an 'I told you so' moment," a source told Us Magazine.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and eventually settled in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

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Prince William and Prince Harry Remain Estranged

image of Prince William and Prince Harry remain estranged despite the Sussexes' return to Britain.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry remain estranged despite the Sussexes' return to Britain.

Returning to Britain has apparently not resulted in a reconciliation between the royal brothers.

The source claimed William "hasn't gotten over all the stress" he associates with Harry and Meghan's previous clashes with the family.

The insider also said William has not spoken to his younger brother.

Much of that tension unfolded during a difficult period for Princess Kate Middleton, who revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

"[Kate] finally reached remission, only for them to come back to the UK and create more stress for everyone," the source alleged.

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King Charles Sets the Record Straight

image of King Charles ruled out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning as working royals in a recent letter.
Source: MEGA

King Charles ruled out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning as working royals in a recent letter.

Harry and Meghan's return was reportedly driven in part by their desire to be closer to King Charles, who is continuing treatment for cancer, while also allowing their children to spend more time with their British relatives.

But the King has made it clear that their move does not mean a return to royal duties.

The monarch's Lord Chamberlain recently sent a letter confirming that the Sussexes "are no longer working Members of The Royal Family."

The letter also said Harry and Meghan's HRH styles remain in "abeyance" and cannot be used.

It continued: "The charitable work of the duke and duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

Following the letter's release, a spokesman for the Sussexes said, "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."

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Reconciliation Looks Increasingly Unlikely

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image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain has reportedly done little to improve their relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain has reportedly done little to improve their relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.

The latest royal tension could make an already difficult family reunion even harder.

William and Kate have reportedly maintained their distance from the couple.

"William and Kate don't have to do anything and say anything," the source told Us Magazine. "History has proven time and again [that] Meghan and Harry will dig their own grave. And this takes them further away from reconciliation."

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