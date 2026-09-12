Prince William's Fears About Harry and Meghan's U.K. Return 'Proven Right' as Sussexes Spark More Royal Tension, Source Reveals
Sept. 12 2026, Updated 3:05 p.m. ET
Prince William reportedly had serious doubts that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain would bring the royal family any closer together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Instead, the Sussexes' homecoming has allegedly created another round of tension, with a source claiming William now feels his worst fears have been confirmed.
Prince William Never Expected a Peaceful Return
Harry and Meghan's decision to move back to the U.K. was met with some hope that their return could eventually help mend the deep divisions within the royal family.
However, William, 44, apparently wasn't convinced.
"There was cautious optimism that perhaps they would arrive in silent dignity and not stir up drama, but William was much less optimistic than the king and was proven right because right now he's having an 'I told you so' moment," a source told Us Magazine.
Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and eventually settled in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
Prince William and Prince Harry Remain Estranged
Returning to Britain has apparently not resulted in a reconciliation between the royal brothers.
The source claimed William "hasn't gotten over all the stress" he associates with Harry and Meghan's previous clashes with the family.
The insider also said William has not spoken to his younger brother.
Much of that tension unfolded during a difficult period for Princess Kate Middleton, who revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
"[Kate] finally reached remission, only for them to come back to the UK and create more stress for everyone," the source alleged.
King Charles Sets the Record Straight
Harry and Meghan's return was reportedly driven in part by their desire to be closer to King Charles, who is continuing treatment for cancer, while also allowing their children to spend more time with their British relatives.
But the King has made it clear that their move does not mean a return to royal duties.
The monarch's Lord Chamberlain recently sent a letter confirming that the Sussexes "are no longer working Members of The Royal Family."
The letter also said Harry and Meghan's HRH styles remain in "abeyance" and cannot be used.
It continued: "The charitable work of the duke and duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
Following the letter's release, a spokesman for the Sussexes said, "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."
Reconciliation Looks Increasingly Unlikely
The latest royal tension could make an already difficult family reunion even harder.
William and Kate have reportedly maintained their distance from the couple.
"William and Kate don't have to do anything and say anything," the source told Us Magazine. "History has proven time and again [that] Meghan and Harry will dig their own grave. And this takes them further away from reconciliation."