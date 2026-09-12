EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Being Diplomatic Through Gritted Teeth' in King Charles Row

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling in the Cotswolds while their children start school, but their homecoming has been overshadowed by a disagreement over Buckingham Palace guidance describing them as "private citizens."

A source close to the Sussexes claimed: "Harry is just trying to be diplomatic through gritted teeth. He doesn't want another public war with his father, particularly when the family has only just returned, but there is frustration about how this was handled and the language that was used. He and Meghan regard themselves as very public figures, even though they fully accept they are not working royals."

The dispute followed a letter released to the media this week by the Lord Chamberlain, Charles' most senior palace official, reaffirming the Sussexes' position outside the working royal family.

Harry and Markle subsequently said they preferred to be described as "public figures" rather than "private citizens."

They were also unhappy about the timing of the communication, having reportedly received the Lord Chamberlain's letter just 72 minutes before it was made public.

Harry was said to have been in a meeting when the document arrived, leaving him approximately two minutes to read it before its release.

Another insider claimed: "The issue for Harry isn't that he expects to return as a working royal – he knows the position on that. The irritation is that something directly affecting him and Meghan was released with so little opportunity for discussion. They felt they were being presented with a decision rather than being included in a conversation."