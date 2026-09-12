Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher Faces Bitter Legal Battle With Son Elijah's Estranged Wife

Cher faces a bitter legal battle with son Elijah's estranged wife amid a dispute over his guardianship.
Source: @MARIEANGELAKING/INSTAGRAM

Cher faces a bitter legal battle with son Elijah's estranged wife amid a dispute over his guardianship.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cher's litigious daughter-in-law is turning the iconic singer's life into a living nightmare after filing court papers to shut down the music legend's attempts to gain legal control over her troubled son Elijah Blue Allman's affairs – and implying she orchestrated her son's now-dismissed divorce actions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Allman's wife, Marieangela King, declared war against Cher in brutal court documents opposing the ailing 80-year-old pop goddess' conservatorship petition while asserting that she can do a better job looking after Allman.

Article continues below advertisement

King Fights Cher's Bid for Conservatorship

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Marieangela King opposed Cher's petition for a conservatorship over Elijah Blue Allman.
Source: MEGA

Marieangela King opposed Cher's petition for a conservatorship over Elijah Blue Allman.

Article continues below advertisement

"I strongly believe that Elijah needs a robust, long-term treatment plan to deal with these issues, and appointment of conservator, selected by his mother, from whom he has been estranged for years, [and] removing his autonomy against his wishes, would demoralize him, thereby jeopardizing his recovery," King wrote in her filing.

The battle for control of Elijah's life erupted earlier this year after the 50-year-old drug-addled trust fund son of legendary rocker Gregg Allman was locked up in a psychiatric hospital following back-to-back arrests in New Hampshire.

Mama bear Cher's emergency petition for conservatorship was pushed back by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge who requested additional briefings to determine whether California has jurisdiction to oversee the fate of a man held in another state.

The delay gave King, 38, the opportunity to file her action, after her request to have her second divorce petition dismissed was granted by an L.A. judge on June 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher 'Furious' Over Daughter-in-Law's Conservatorship Bid

Article continues below advertisement
A Los Angeles judge requested additional briefings on jurisdiction in Allman's case.
Source: MEGA

A Los Angeles judge requested additional briefings on jurisdiction in Allman's case.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders told RadarOnline.com the Strong Enough diva – who is living in a constant state of turmoil over Elijah that friends fear could send her to an early grave – is furious with her daughter-in-law's petition to become conservator.

"Cher has no time whatsoever for Marieangela, she considers her to be a horrific influence on Elijah Blue. She wants her son to get the h--- away from her," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "There's zero doubt in her mind that his life will get worse if she remains in it and gains the opportunity to call the shots."

Shockingly, King is accusing Cher of using her vast $360 million fortune and star power to "manipulate doctors, social workers, and other professionals, to interfere in the marital relationship, confine Elijah, and/or act in manner contrary to his best interests and against his will."

Article continues below advertisement

King Accuses Cher of Trying to 'Dismantle' Her Marriage

Article continues below advertisement
Gregg Allman's son Elijah was hospitalized following back-to-back arrests in New Hampshire.
Source: MEGA

Gregg Allman's son Elijah was hospitalized following back-to-back arrests in New Hampshire.

Article continues below advertisement

King claims Elijah "never filed" any court documents during their now-dismissed divorce proceeding – implying that Cher had worked behind the scenes with a divorce lawyer who never had direct contact with her son.

"The claim that Elijah voluntarily participated in our dissolution proceeding, which has since been dismissed, is also inaccurate," she claims in the court documents.

"This was shortly before [Cher] filed this petition, alleging that Elijah lacks mental capacity." She adds, "[Cher's] conduct throughout these proceedings, and elsewhere, reveals a calculated pattern of intentional prejudice, hostility, and bad faith aimed at dismantling the marital unit."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Céline Dion is reportedly taking doctors on tour as she prepares for her high-stakes comeback to the stage.

EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion 'Taking Doctors on Tour for High-Stakes Comeback'

Charlie Kirk

EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard Contractor Fired Over Charlie Kirk Posts Scores Legal Victory Against Trump's DHS — as Judge Allows Lawsuit to Move Forward

Article continues below advertisement

King Insists Elijah Can Live Safely Without Cher's Control

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
King claims Elijah can live safely without Cher taking control of his affairs.
Source: MEGA

King claims Elijah can live safely without Cher taking control of his affairs.

King and her estranged mother-in-law have been at odds since she helped Elijah torpedo the superstar's 2023 bid to take control of his finances – and ultimately his future. In Cher's latest petition, the Moonstruck Oscar winner described her son as financially inept.

But King is pushing back hard, claiming her hubby is not a "hopeless case" and is capable of living safely without Mommy holding his hand.

"There is no immediate, unaddressed threat to his physical health, safety, or estate," she states in the court docs. "His day-to-day medical, psychological, and basic needs are being managed by a state institution in New Hampshire. Furthermore, his financial assets are subject to existing, professional trust management and cannot be dissipated or exploited by third parties."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.