EXCLUSIVE: Cher Faces Bitter Legal Battle With Son Elijah's Estranged Wife

"I strongly believe that Elijah needs a robust, long-term treatment plan to deal with these issues, and appointment of conservator, selected by his mother, from whom he has been estranged for years, [and] removing his autonomy against his wishes, would demoralize him, thereby jeopardizing his recovery," King wrote in her filing.

The battle for control of Elijah's life erupted earlier this year after the 50-year-old drug-addled trust fund son of legendary rocker Gregg Allman was locked up in a psychiatric hospital following back-to-back arrests in New Hampshire.

Mama bear Cher's emergency petition for conservatorship was pushed back by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge who requested additional briefings to determine whether California has jurisdiction to oversee the fate of a man held in another state.

The delay gave King, 38, the opportunity to file her action, after her request to have her second divorce petition dismissed was granted by an L.A. judge on June 8.