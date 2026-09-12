EXCLUSIVE: Cher Faces Bitter Legal Battle With Son Elijah's Estranged Wife
Sept. 12 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
Cher's litigious daughter-in-law is turning the iconic singer's life into a living nightmare after filing court papers to shut down the music legend's attempts to gain legal control over her troubled son Elijah Blue Allman's affairs – and implying she orchestrated her son's now-dismissed divorce actions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Allman's wife, Marieangela King, declared war against Cher in brutal court documents opposing the ailing 80-year-old pop goddess' conservatorship petition while asserting that she can do a better job looking after Allman.
King Fights Cher's Bid for Conservatorship
"I strongly believe that Elijah needs a robust, long-term treatment plan to deal with these issues, and appointment of conservator, selected by his mother, from whom he has been estranged for years, [and] removing his autonomy against his wishes, would demoralize him, thereby jeopardizing his recovery," King wrote in her filing.
The battle for control of Elijah's life erupted earlier this year after the 50-year-old drug-addled trust fund son of legendary rocker Gregg Allman was locked up in a psychiatric hospital following back-to-back arrests in New Hampshire.
Mama bear Cher's emergency petition for conservatorship was pushed back by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge who requested additional briefings to determine whether California has jurisdiction to oversee the fate of a man held in another state.
The delay gave King, 38, the opportunity to file her action, after her request to have her second divorce petition dismissed was granted by an L.A. judge on June 8.
Cher 'Furious' Over Daughter-in-Law's Conservatorship Bid
Insiders told RadarOnline.com the Strong Enough diva – who is living in a constant state of turmoil over Elijah that friends fear could send her to an early grave – is furious with her daughter-in-law's petition to become conservator.
"Cher has no time whatsoever for Marieangela, she considers her to be a horrific influence on Elijah Blue. She wants her son to get the h--- away from her," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "There's zero doubt in her mind that his life will get worse if she remains in it and gains the opportunity to call the shots."
Shockingly, King is accusing Cher of using her vast $360 million fortune and star power to "manipulate doctors, social workers, and other professionals, to interfere in the marital relationship, confine Elijah, and/or act in manner contrary to his best interests and against his will."
King Accuses Cher of Trying to 'Dismantle' Her Marriage
King claims Elijah "never filed" any court documents during their now-dismissed divorce proceeding – implying that Cher had worked behind the scenes with a divorce lawyer who never had direct contact with her son.
"The claim that Elijah voluntarily participated in our dissolution proceeding, which has since been dismissed, is also inaccurate," she claims in the court documents.
"This was shortly before [Cher] filed this petition, alleging that Elijah lacks mental capacity." She adds, "[Cher's] conduct throughout these proceedings, and elsewhere, reveals a calculated pattern of intentional prejudice, hostility, and bad faith aimed at dismantling the marital unit."
King Insists Elijah Can Live Safely Without Cher's Control
King and her estranged mother-in-law have been at odds since she helped Elijah torpedo the superstar's 2023 bid to take control of his finances – and ultimately his future. In Cher's latest petition, the Moonstruck Oscar winner described her son as financially inept.
But King is pushing back hard, claiming her hubby is not a "hopeless case" and is capable of living safely without Mommy holding his hand.
"There is no immediate, unaddressed threat to his physical health, safety, or estate," she states in the court docs. "His day-to-day medical, psychological, and basic needs are being managed by a state institution in New Hampshire. Furthermore, his financial assets are subject to existing, professional trust management and cannot be dissipated or exploited by third parties."