EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion 'Taking Doctors on Tour for High-Stakes Comeback'
Sept. 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Céline Dion is taking no chances with her return to the concert stage with a series of live performances at Paris' giant La Défense Arena, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her worried team is making sure medical professionals will be on standby backstage at each show, so they can closely monitor the My Heart Will Go On singer and step in if needed, sources said.
Céline Remains Determined to Return to Stage
As readers know, in 2022 the 58-year-old was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle rigidity and painful spasms and can affect the vocal cords.
Since then, the Canadian songbird has performed live in public only once – at the 2024 Olympic Games, though she's been itching to return to the stage ever since.
"Céline is determined to get back onstage, but nobody around her is willing to gamble with her health," confided one source.
Another source said the singer understands that returning to live performance will be a major physical challenge.
Céline's Team Refuses to Risk Her Health
"She knows her limits, and the people around her know them too," said a source. "Nobody wants her pushing herself past the point of what her body can handle."
The precautions her team are taking are a reflection of the precarious state of her health.
"The doctors are there because everyone wants this comeback to be successful – and safe," an insider explained.
The mother of three sons with late husband René Angélil has been brutally honest about how difficult the past few years have been.
Céline Ramps Up Training for Comeback
She isolated herself from fans for three years after her diagnosis to focus on her health and recovery, which has involved a demanding regimen of physical therapy, vocal therapy and immunotherapy. And she ramped it up even more to get ready for her big comeback.
"Her preparations have been intense," the source said. "She has been doing 90-minute Pilates sessions three times a week, along with twice-weekly ballet classes, as she works to rebuild her strength and stamina."
Now that she'll once again be in the spotlight, her team isn't taking any chances, sources said. The message backstage is simple – Dion is ready to perform, but her health comes first.