EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion 'Taking Doctors on Tour for High-Stakes Comeback'

As readers know, in 2022 the 58-year-old was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle rigidity and painful spasms and can affect the vocal cords.

Since then, the Canadian songbird has performed live in public only once – at the 2024 Olympic Games, though she's been itching to return to the stage ever since.

"Céline is determined to get back onstage, but nobody around her is willing to gamble with her health," confided one source.

Another source said the singer understands that returning to live performance will be a major physical challenge.